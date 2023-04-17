Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 17

‘Have the courage to change where change is needed’: DPM Wong outlines 5 key shifts for S’pore

The next stage of nation-building will need a new approach towards skills and a new definition of success, he said.



Kenyan airport’s sole runway closed after incident involving Singapore Airlines cargo plane

An SIA spokesman confirmed that flight SQ7343 experienced a technical issue with one of its engines as it was preparing to take off.



Japan’s popular JR passes for tourists set to cost more from October

A single adult pass that covers all JR lines for seven days will cost almost $500 after the increase.



MAS’ monetary policy pause sounds alarm on worsening global outlook

The MAS stance means policymakers believe any further push towards a stronger Singdollar would hurt economic growth more than blunting imported inflation, says the writer.



3 firms fined for illegally dumping toxic waste into public sewers

The affected sewers were in Woodlands, Tuas and Pioneer.



Two new grandstands added to Formula One Singapore Grand Prix for 2023

They will mitigate some of the overall reduction in capacity due to the Bay grandstand closure.



Credit Suisse bond holders in Singapore seek to sue Swiss government over worthless investments

They say the move to authorise the devaluation of $23.8 billion of the bank’s AT1 debt made them lose all of their investments.



S’pore Professional Golf Association loses $131,000 to phone scammers

The incident happened on Feb 17, with the alleged fraudster claiming to be from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.



US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games

The USS Milius conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit", the US Navy said.



askST Jobs: How to make the best of a job fair

Interacting with potential hires is important for customer-facing roles, as employers prefer to assess the service attitude of candidates.



