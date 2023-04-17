Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 17

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘Have the courage to change where change is needed’: DPM Wong outlines 5 key shifts for S’pore
The next stage of nation-building will need a new approach towards skills and a new definition of success, he said.
Kenyan airport’s sole runway closed after incident involving Singapore Airlines cargo plane
An SIA spokesman confirmed that flight SQ7343 experienced a technical issue with one of its engines as it was preparing to take off.
Japan’s popular JR passes for tourists set to cost more from October
A single adult pass that covers all JR lines for seven days will cost almost $500 after the increase.
MAS’ monetary policy pause sounds alarm on worsening global outlook
The MAS stance means policymakers believe any further push towards a stronger Singdollar would hurt economic growth more than blunting imported inflation, says the writer.
3 firms fined for illegally dumping toxic waste into public sewers
Two new grandstands added to Formula One Singapore Grand Prix for 2023
They will mitigate some of the overall reduction in capacity due to the Bay grandstand closure.
Credit Suisse bond holders in Singapore seek to sue Swiss government over worthless investments
They say the move to authorise the devaluation of $23.8 billion of the bank’s AT1 debt made them lose all of their investments.
S’pore Professional Golf Association loses $131,000 to phone scammers
The incident happened on Feb 17, with the alleged fraudster claiming to be from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
askST Jobs: How to make the best of a job fair
Interacting with potential hires is important for customer-facing roles, as employers prefer to assess the service attitude of candidates.