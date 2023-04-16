Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 16

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Lazarus Island’s ‘tiny houses’ a tranquil escape from urban hustle and bustle
Tiny Away Escape will help transform the island into a “light touch” destination by retaining its rustic charm, while offering visitors a taste of island life.
Packaging Lazarus Island's tiny houses with biodiversity tours could push S’pore as sustainable tourism spot
The experience on Lazarus Island must remain highly differentiated, especially compared with other tourist destinations, experts tell Cheryl Tan.
Woman whose water broke braved Woodlands Checkpoint congestion to give birth in JB
Throughout the journey, she said she had been coaxing her yet-to-be-born baby to “cooperate” and wait till they reached the hospital to “come out”.
Singapore firm started by three former cops involved in high-risk operations overseas
The company’s services are also employed in the corporate world, where business rivals can play dirty.
Want a new phone every year? These subscription services allow you to ‘rent’ devices
These plans have not only lowered the barriers to access for premium gadgets, but have also drawn those who prefer not to own a gadget for an extended time.
S'pore to hit target of planting one million more trees in 2027, three years ahead of schedule
More than 540,000 trees have been introduced across the country since the launch of the OneMillionTrees Movement in April 2020.
5 taken to hospital after fire broke out in Tampines flat
Preliminary investigation indicates that the cause of the fire was of electrical origin, said the SCDF.
Beijing not returning calls, top US diplomat says
The US senses that China is “bristling” at the current world order and is capable of overhauling it, Mr Derek Chollet tells foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar.
Engineering student in S'pore gets 3D-printed finger after bike accident
Another 3D printing project is benefiting patients who have had surgery to remove a portion of the skull to relieve pressure on the brain.
My kebaya – a wedding dress, a link to a family’s past and guide for the future
More than a garment of historical symbolism, Lin Suling’s kebaya is her personal link to a Peranakan family history and a pledge for the future.