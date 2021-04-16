Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 16.

Analysts raise Singapore export forecasts after surprisingly strong March data

Non-oil domestic exports surged 12. 1% year on year in March.

Parti Liyani seeks compensation from AGC for 'frivolous or vexatious' prosecution

If proven that the prosecution was frivolous or vexatious, the court may order a compensation sum of up to $10,000.

Thomson Road building next to upcoming North-South Corridor tunnel to be demolished for safety reasons

These concerns came to light after detailed tests by LTA to check the strength of the building's concrete.

34 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 2 in community for first time since March 3

The remaining 32 were imported cases who had been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival.

How concerned should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, J&J Covid-19 vaccines?

The use of the J&J vaccine has been paused in the US, while some countries have halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

China dares Japanese officials to drink Fukushima wastewater

“Why don’t they drink, cook & wash clothes with the water first?” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai sentenced to 12 months' jail amid crackdown

The founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper was sentenced alongside other prominent activists.

Grab considering secondary Singapore listing after US Spac merger: Sources

Listing on SGX would enable Grab to have an investor base close to where its regional business is based.

Radicalised Malaysian deported from S'pore sentenced to 3 years' jail over terrorist materials

Mohd Firdaus Kamal Intdzam had worked as a cleaner in Singapore.

Singaporeans' favourite simple pleasures are linked to food, music and money: Poll

The other simple pleasures include exercising and watching one's favourite movie.

