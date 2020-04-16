Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 16.

IMF revises growth rate for Asean's top economies downwards to -1.3%

The slowdown in advanced economies is much more severe, with Asia's key trading partners expected to contract sharply.

askST: Must I wear a mask while driving or walking?

From Tuesday (April 14), it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask when they step out of their homes. Here are some clarifications about the mask rules.

Man who breached stay-home notice to eat bak kut teh convicted

Alan Tham Xiang Sheng, 34, is the first person to be convicted of exposing others to the risk of infection by breaching an SHN.

Prosecution seeks 6 to 8 weeks' jail for man who allegedly breached SHN to deliver newspapers

Palanivelu Ramasamy is accused of leaving his Towner Road flat on March 30 before going to Goldhill Plaza near Thomson Road.

Illegal gambling sites lure punters with bets on new Covid-19 cases

The betting options on Covid-19 cases surfaced after the suspension of legal betting outlets in Singapore.

Lockdown sees less litter in public parks, but monsoon sweeps trash onto our northern shores

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has increased the cleaning frequency of recreational beaches along the northern coastline.

Sharing goggles and raincoats, Indonesia's doctors turn to donations to battle coronavirus surge

Two dozen doctors have died since the pandemic began in the South-east Asian nation.

Trump says US investigating whether coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

US President Donald Trump said his government is trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan, China.

From pig farmer's sons to supermarket empire bosses: Sheng Siong owners become billionaires

The family's combined fortune, based on its 57 per cent stake in the supermarket chain, has surged to US$1.1 billion (S$1.57 billion),

#Stayhome reads: How far will you go for love?

Feeling overwhelmed by the coronavirus coverage? Here are five heart-warming stories to ease the loneliness of Covid-19 isolation.

