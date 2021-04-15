Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 15.
Covid-19 vaccinated visitors to HK, including those from S'pore, can serve shorter quarantine
They will also be required to self-monitor for another seven days after their quarantine ends.
'Last few weeks darkest of my life': Naiise founder winds up business, filing for bankruptcy
The Singapore retailer stopped operations late Wednesday night after years of payment delays to its vendors.
New private home sales in S'pore hit 4-year high for March
Year on year, developers booked 96 per cent more sales in March.
Goh Meng Seng, Singapore Uncensored site issued Pofma correction directions
MOH said the orders were issued over falsehoods linking Covid-19 vaccines to stroke and heart attack.
How Grab CEO's Harvard connection opened the door to world's biggest Spac deal
The Grab-Altimeter Spac merger underscores how graduating from universities like Harvard still helps to open doors.
First 300,000 smart water meters to be installed by SP Services from 2022
The move is part of the national plan to digitalise the water system.
Ideas sought to repurpose Old Changi Hospital, enhance surrounding Changi Point area
An SLA-URA competition seeking ideas was launched on April 15 and submissions will close on June 9.
ITE student made false report against ex-boyfriend after she breached curfew
She was sentenced in September 2018 to time in a reformative training centre.
Ambulance with automatic decontamination system among new vehicles unveiled by SCDF
SCDF's seventh-generation ambulance was among the new vehicles unveiled on Thursday.
Man organised illegal event involving over 150 cars just before circuit breaker
It was held despite stricter Covid-19 measures, including a ban on non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people.