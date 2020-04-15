Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 15.

2.65 million S'poreans eligible to vote in next GE

Eligible voters can check their particulars in the Registers of Electors electronically - through the Elections Department website and SingPass Mobile app.

Coronavirus: $7 billion in wage subsidies to go to over 140,000 employers from Wednesday to save jobs

A total of $7 billion, which will go to more than 140,000 employers, has been set aside to help to cover the wages of over 1.9 million local employees here.

askST: How effective is a reusable mask in fighting coronavirus and how do I take care of it?

How often should you wash your reusable mask? Doctors answer this question and more.

StarHub facing Internet outage issues, causing disruption to those working and studying at home

According to its updated statement at around 6pm on Facebook, the telco said that affected fibre broadband services were being progressively restored for customers.

13 weeks' jail for woman who assaulted neighbour, causing him to fall and die from head injury

The judge also found her guilty of attempting to intentionally obstruct the course of justice.

3 million tonnes of waste sent to Semakau Landfill last year; plastic waste made up 30%

Singapore generated 6 per cent less waste last year compared to 2018 but overall recycling rates fell to 59 per cent from 61 per cent during the same period.

Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes banks at least $4.25 billion

Banks are in talks with the privately-held oil trader over how to shore up its finances amid concerns over its liquidity.

New cheaper iPhone may be coming as locked-down consumers seek bargains

Reports suggest that the new Apple handset, to be called iPhone SE or iPhone 9, could have a starting price under US$400 ($569).

Stay home and watch TV: HBO offers full first seasons of selected shows for free

These series include critically acclaimed HBO classics like crime dramas The Sopranos and The Wire, as well as political satire Veep.

Lovelorn man is first in Australia jailed for breaking coronavirus quarantine

He was arrested earlier this month after jamming open a fire escape and slipping out of mandatory quarantine at a Perth hotel.

