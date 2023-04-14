Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 14

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore in midst of new Covid-19 wave, with 3 in 10 cases reinfections: Ong Ye Kung
Intensive care admissions have remained stable and low, with fewer than 10 patients at any one time over the past month.
MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged with ‘deeper than anticipated’ economic slowdown
The central bank said its earlier monetary policy tightening moves have tempered the momentum of price increases.
Singapore economy grows just 0.1% in Q1, raising talk of technical recession
The economy contracted by 0.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis.
Ministries outline plans for more inclusive S'pore, sustainable finances and access to justice
Through the Forward Singapore exercise, Singaporeans have come up with ideas to make society more inclusive and promote a culture of giving back.
Karl Liew, son of CAG’s ex-chairman, sentenced to 2 weeks’ jail for lying to judge in Parti Liyani case
Tesla cuts prices of Model 3, Model Y vehicles in Singapore
Tesla has been cutting prices of its cars in some markets in 2023, including the US and China, to shore up demand.
Police to launch priority queues for those reporting sexual crimes at neighbourhood centres
Survivors of sexual crimes will be given priority and greater privacy when reporting crimes at neighbourhood police centres from this month.
WhatsApp to add security features to protect users from hackers
Easier for north and central residents to sign up for NHG healthcare, social activities from July
The wide range of free activities include Zumba, karaoke, opera singing and gardening.
askST: Why is the keto diet popular for weight loss? Is it safe?
The diet can result in high intake of unhealthy fats, which increases the risk of heart disease.