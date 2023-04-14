Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 14

S’pore in midst of new Covid-19 wave, with 3 in 10 cases reinfections: Ong Ye Kung

Intensive care admissions have remained stable and low, with fewer than 10 patients at any one time over the past month.

MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged with ‘deeper than anticipated’ economic slowdown

The central bank said its earlier monetary policy tightening moves have tempered the momentum of price increases.

Singapore economy grows just 0.1% in Q1, raising talk of technical recession

The economy contracted by 0.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis.

Ministries outline plans for more inclusive S'pore, sustainable finances and access to justice

Through the Forward Singapore exercise, Singaporeans have come up with ideas to make society more inclusive and promote a culture of giving back.

Karl Liew, son of CAG’s ex-chairman, sentenced to 2 weeks’ jail for lying to judge in Parti Liyani case

He could have been jailed for up two years, fined or both.

Tesla cuts prices of Model 3, Model Y vehicles in Singapore

Tesla has been cutting prices of its cars in some markets in 2023, including the US and China, to shore up demand.

Police to launch priority queues for those reporting sexual crimes at neighbourhood centres

Survivors of sexual crimes will be given priority and greater privacy when reporting crimes at neighbourhood police centres from this month.

WhatsApp to add security features to protect users from hackers

The extra checks will help to ensure that people are who they say they are.

Easier for north and central residents to sign up for NHG healthcare, social activities from July

The wide range of free activities include Zumba, karaoke, opera singing and gardening.

askST: Why is the keto diet popular for weight loss? Is it safe?

The diet can result in high intake of unhealthy fats, which increases the risk of heart disease.

