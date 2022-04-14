Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 14.

Lawrence Wong endorsed as leader of PAP's 4G team

This paves the way for him to be Singapore's next prime minister.

MAS goes for more aggressive Singdollar policy tightening as it raises inflation forecasts

Core inflation now projected to come in at 2.5% to 3.5% this year, up from the 2% to 3% expected in January.

MAS uses Singdollar policy to combat inflation: How does it work

The value of the Singdollar is adjusted by changing three policy parameters - lope, midpoint and band width. 

S'pore GDP growth slows to 3.4% in Q1, below forecasts: Flash data

This was lower than the 3.8 per cent year-on-year growth tipped by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 rules from April 21

The relaxation of restrictions comes as the city sees falling infection numbers.

Daiso stores in S'pore to increase prices from May 1

It will no longer include the goods and services tax within the $2 cost from May 1.

Singapore Flyer reopens on April 15

Ticket holders affected by the near-three month closure can now make rebookings.

Elderly man found dead in condo pool could have slipped while walking in downpour: Coroner

The incident was not captured by the condo's closed-circuit television camera system.

Boon Lay slashing: Duo handed one more charge each for attack on second victim

The court heard on Thursday that one of the victims suffered 20 lacerations.

Play games, win a luxury bag: Fashion's foray into gaming pays off

Fashion brands like Coach and Louis Vuitton are using mobile games to capture a new market of potential luxury lovers. 

