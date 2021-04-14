Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 14.
S'pore economy expands 0.2% in Q1 in surprise growth: Flash data
GDP growth this year is likely to top the official 4-6% forecast range, says MAS.
MOH appoints 12-member committee to address health insurance issues
The committee will recommend improvements to manage rising costs in the healthcare insurance system.
Former deputy lead of MOH data unit charged under OSA with leaking Covid-19 numbers 22 times
Zhao Zheng allegedly shared the information with members of a chat group who were not authorised to receive it.
Aetos officer charged with robbing Jurong East shop of over $24,000 with a gun
Staff were shown a note that said: "This is a robbery, don't shout. I got a gun in my pocket."
S'pore and HK 'finalising details' of air travel bubble, hope to announce plans soon
Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said the two cities have been actively discussing plans.
S'pore unveils plans to improve employment, independent living for persons with disabilities
These cover issues such as barrier-free accessibility, digital inclusion and bringing job support services to the heartland.
Former prison counsellor gets jail for abusing maid left with temporary hearing loss
Gayathri Iyer slapped the helper so hard that she suffered hearing loss for at least a month.
Vaccinated worker infected with Covid-19: Close contacts, workers in same dorm test negative
The Indian work permit holder received his first dose of the vaccine on Jan 25 and the second one on Feb 17.
1 community infection among 27 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore
This takes Singapore's total number of cases to 60,719.
National Wages Council to convene on April 19, will announce guidelines by end-May
The high-level council meets every year to update guidelines on wage and employment matters.
Grab to list in US via $53b Spac deal: What you need to know about Spacs
Mergers through Spacs surged to a record this year.