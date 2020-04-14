Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 14.
Asean has to mount united response to Covid-19, shouldn't lose sight of longer-term goals: PM Lee
He suggested that countries can work together by sharing information and collaborating to keep trading routes and supply lines open.
FAQs on S'pore's Covid-19 circuit breaker rules: Can you visit a loved one living in another house?
Still confused about what you can and cannot do during the circuit breaker period? Here are some answers to your frequently asked questions.
Coronavirus: Police won't actively check if people flout circuit breaker rules at home, but will take action if they come across cases
The police referred to circulating text messages that suggest they are going door to door to catch those who have invited people who do not live with them to their homes.
Wuhan slowly returning to its old ways, post-Covid-19 lockdown
Like in many other major cities, traffic jams in Wuhan are inevitable. But in the past five days, I have not encountered one jam, notes ST's Elizabeth Law.
Government-run Woodlands Care Home becomes second nursing home to have resident with Covid-19
This has raised fresh concerns about vulnerable seniors, and comes as nursing homes have become hotbeds for Covid-19 infections in many parts of the world.
Indonesian President declares Covid-19 outbreak 'national disaster', gives task force broader authority
Some regions with a high number of cases have declared large-scale social restrictions.
Coronavirus: America's economy could be opened in phases amid federal-state tension
As state governors face pressure to open up their economies, experts warn that lifting stay-at-home orders too soon could risk a second wave of infections, writes ST's US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.
Coronavirus: Sense of crisis, scars from Sars help keep cases in Hong Kong lower than in Singapore
One expert noted that Hong Kongers, left with scars from the 2003 Sars episode, have been quick to wear masks.
MOF warns of Solidarity Payment scammers pretending to be government officials
These scammers trick the public into disclosing their bank account details to purportedly register for the Solidarity Package payout.
Comfort Cooking: Steamed and citrusy fish head
If you love fish head but want something non-spicy, try this recipe.