Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 14

Asean has to mount united response to Covid-19, shouldn't lose sight of longer-term goals: PM Lee





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of sharing information, given that what works in one country may be relevant for another. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



He suggested that countries can work together by sharing information and collaborating to keep trading routes and supply lines open.

FAQs on S'pore's Covid-19 circuit breaker rules: Can you visit a loved one living in another house?





Those not involved in the provision of essential services should eat at home. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Still confused about what you can and cannot do during the circuit breaker period? Here are some answers to your frequently asked questions.

Coronavirus: Police won't actively check if people flout circuit breaker rules at home, but will take action if they come across cases





Under the month-long circuit breaker measures, people should not leave their homes for non-essential purposes. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The police referred to circulating text messages that suggest they are going door to door to catch those who have invited people who do not live with them to their homes.

Wuhan slowly returning to its old ways, post-Covid-19 lockdown

Like in many other major cities, traffic jams in Wuhan are inevitable. But in the past five days, I have not encountered one jam, notes ST's Elizabeth Law.

Government-run Woodlands Care Home becomes second nursing home to have resident with Covid-19





Woodlands Care Home at 2 Woodlands Rise has 248 beds in its facility. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



This has raised fresh concerns about vulnerable seniors, and comes as nursing homes have become hotbeds for Covid-19 infections in many parts of the world.

Indonesian President declares Covid-19 outbreak 'national disaster', gives task force broader authority





The decree by President Joko Widodo states that efforts to mitigate the outbreak are to be led by the Covid-19 Task Force. PHOTO: AFP



Some regions with a high number of cases have declared large-scale social restrictions.

Coronavirus: America's economy could be opened in phases amid federal-state tension



Public health and economic experts are warning that more needs to be done in terms of testing. PHOTO: AFP



As state governors face pressure to open up their economies, experts warn that lifting stay-at-home orders too soon could risk a second wave of infections, writes ST's US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh.

Coronavirus: Sense of crisis, scars from Sars help keep cases in Hong Kong lower than in Singapore





People wearing face masks are seen at Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong on April 12, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



One expert noted that Hong Kongers, left with scars from the 2003 Sars episode, have been quick to wear masks.

MOF warns of Solidarity Payment scammers pretending to be government officials





The Ministry of Finance issued a warning about the scams in a Facebook post. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FINANCE/FACEBOOK



These scammers trick the public into disclosing their bank account details to purportedly register for the Solidarity Package payout.

Comfort Cooking: Steamed and citrusy fish head

If you love fish head but want something non-spicy, try this recipe.

