Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 13

SMRT and Premier merge taxi businesses to form S’pore’s second-largest cab company
The new joint venture company, Strides Premier, will have a fleet of around 2,500 taxis.
Mercury hits 35.9 deg C in Paya Lebar on April 4, the hottest day in S'pore in 2023
WHO monitoring new Covid-19 subvariant ‘Arcturus’, which is driving surge of cases in India
The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 strain, is a recombinant of two descendants of an Omicron variant BA.2.
Arcturus: What do we know about the new Covid-19 subvariant?
Changi Airport now on Roblox metaverse
Familiar sights in ChangiVerse include the iconic indoor waterfall at Jewel and the Changi control tower, among others.
Firm director who bribed a Wildlife Reserves Singapore senior manager gets 10 months’ jail
He paid $72,000 in bribes to the WRS senior manager, securing at least six projects worth over $420,000 in all.
Asean strongly condemns deadly air strike in Myanmar
Tuesday’s attack in the Sagaing area was the deadliest in a recent string of military air attacks.
SBF calls for foreign worker measures to be eased as workload on front-liners piles up
Manpower has not kept up with the surge in tourism and leisure activities as Singapore reopens its borders.
Menus in Japan change amid egg shortage
Some restaurants have suspended egg dishes including chawanmushi and pancakes as the country battles its worst outbreak of bird flu.
Why reading books is good for society, well-being and your career
Studies show a range of psychological benefits from book-reading. Find out what they are.