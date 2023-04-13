Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 13

SMRT and Premier merge taxi businesses to form S’pore’s second-largest cab company

The new joint venture company, Strides Premier, will have a fleet of around 2,500 taxis.

READ MORE HERE

Mercury hits 35.9 deg C in Paya Lebar on April 4, the hottest day in S'pore in 2023

The highest temperature recorded last year was 36.8 deg C on April 1.
 

READ MORE HERE

WHO monitoring new Covid-19 subvariant ‘Arcturus’, which is driving surge of cases in India

The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 strain, is a recombinant of two descendants of an Omicron variant BA.2.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Arcturus: What do we know about the new Covid-19 subvariant?

It is currently found in more than 20 countries, including Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport now on Roblox metaverse

Familiar sights in ChangiVerse include the iconic indoor waterfall at Jewel and the Changi control tower, among others.

READ MORE HERE

Firm director who bribed a Wildlife Reserves Singapore senior manager gets 10 months’ jail

He paid $72,000 in bribes to the WRS senior manager, securing at least six projects worth over $420,000 in all.

READ MORE HERE

Asean strongly condemns deadly air strike in Myanmar

Tuesday’s attack in the Sagaing area was the deadliest in a recent string of military air attacks.

READ MORE HERE

SBF calls for foreign worker measures to be eased as workload on front-liners piles up

Manpower has not kept up with the surge in tourism and leisure activities as Singapore reopens its borders.

READ MORE HERE

Menus in Japan change amid egg shortage

Some restaurants have suspended egg dishes including chawanmushi and pancakes as the country battles its worst outbreak of bird flu.

READ MORE HERE

Why reading books is good for society, well-being and your career

Studies show a range of psychological benefits from book-reading. Find out what they are.

READ MORE HERE

