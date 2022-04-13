Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 13.
SG Arrival Card no longer needed for S'pore residents, long-term pass holders arriving from Johor
Travellers arriving in Singapore via air or sea still have to fill up a health declaration.
askST: What are the different requirements when entering S'pore via air and land?
S’poreans, PRs and long-term pass holders entering via land no longer have to fill up a health declaration from Friday.
JB hotels up room rates for Good Friday weekend amid high demand
Booking platform Expedia says Johor Baru is the top overseas destination for Singaporeans for the weekend.
Keppel Club site will attract hot competition from developers: Analysts
Future selling prices of private residential projects there may range between $2,300 psf and $2,700 psf or higher.
Temasek-backed Zilingo’s CEO suspended pending investigation, board confirms
The start-up's investors are said to have started an investigation into its accounting.
Brooklyn subway shooting: Police identify 'person of interest'; at least 23 injured
US authorities are offering a US$50,000 (S$68,200) reward for information leading to the man's arrest.
Case issues alert against 3 renovation contractors over uncompleted work
The total contract value of the renovation works amounted to an estimated $580,000, according to consumers.
3 weeks' jail for slingshot hobbyist who smashed windows of Hougang flats
He picked up the hobby of using slingshots - a prohibited item here - after seeing cheap listings on Taobao in 2019.
Indonesia truck careens into cliff, killing at least 16
Singaporean artist Han Sai Por pays homage to forests in her new exhibition
Han Sai Por worked with paper pulp to create a series of sculptures called The Dancing Leaves in her latest exhibition.