Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 13

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 13.

SG Arrival Card no longer needed for S'pore residents, long-term pass holders arriving from Johor

Travellers arriving in Singapore via air or sea still have to fill up a health declaration.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What are the different requirements when entering S'pore via air and land?

S’poreans, PRs and long-term pass holders entering via land no longer have to fill up a health declaration from Friday.

READ MORE HERE

JB hotels up room rates for Good Friday weekend amid high demand

Booking platform Expedia says Johor Baru is the top overseas destination for Singaporeans for the weekend.

READ MORE HERE

Keppel Club site will attract hot competition from developers: Analysts

Future selling prices of private residential projects there may range between $2,300 psf and $2,700 psf or higher.

READ MORE HERE

Temasek-backed Zilingo’s CEO suspended pending investigation, board confirms

The start-up's investors are said to have started an investigation into its accounting.

READ MORE HERE

Brooklyn subway shooting: Police identify 'person of interest'; at least 23 injured

US authorities are offering a US$50,000 (S$68,200) reward for information leading to the man's arrest.

READ MORE HERE

Case issues alert against 3 renovation contractors over uncompleted work

The total contract value of the renovation works amounted to an estimated $580,000, according to consumers.

READ MORE HERE

3 weeks' jail for slingshot hobbyist who smashed windows of Hougang flats

He picked up the hobby of using slingshots - a prohibited item here - after seeing cheap listings on Taobao in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia truck careens into cliff, killing at least 16

A child was among those killed, and 13 others were injured.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean artist Han Sai Por pays homage to forests in her new exhibition

Han Sai Por worked with paper pulp to create a series of sculptures called The Dancing Leaves in her latest exhibition.

READ MORE HERE

