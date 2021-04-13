Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 13.
S’pore condo resale volume hits 10-year high in March, prices rise for 8th straight month
The highest transacted price last month was $18.3 million for a unit at Eden in Draycott Park.
Grab to go public in US through S$53.2 billion deal with Altimeter in world's biggest SPAC merger
Its partnership is expected to be the largest-ever US equity offering by a South-east Asian company.
Schneider Electric and EDB set up new venture, creating 100 new jobs in Singapore
NaviX Solutions will help companies manage and use assets without them having to fork out capital for the tools.
Covid-19 vaccination not a must for HK bubble flight travellers to S'pore: Carrie Lam
She added that she "expects an early indication of agreement between the two sides".
23-year-old Singaporean mover dies after falling 7 storeys at condominium
His employer, Apex Worldwide Movers & Services, has been ordered to stop work by the Ministry of Manpower.
Man accused of stealing vitamins claims Watsons staff were hallucinating
Maniram Kese Sunar allegedly committed the theft in Watsons in Tampines Mall last year.
New scam targets delivery personnel from parcel and food delivery companies in S'pore
The victims would first receive a cash-on-delivery order via their company's delivery app.
Maritime House in Tanjong Pagar to be demolished and redeveloped
A project brief in the tender, which closes on April 23, estimates $30 million in construction costs for the revamp.
Folding bicycles sell like hot cakes in S’pore as more take up cycling
In tandem with the boom in bicycle sales, online cycling groups here are also seeing a surge in members.
Mystery man identified as 'Unknown' allegedly overstayed in S'pore for over 20 years
He was initially charged under the name Mahesh Pathmanathan, but the passport he carried was invalid.