Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 13.
Coronavirus: More will die in S'pore if people keep flouting circuit breaker measures, says NCID
Dr Shawn Vasoo said people are not taking the pandemic seriously enough and appealed to them to be more socially responsible.
Authorities will come down hard on those who abuse Covid-19 relief fund: Shanmugam
The fund gives a one-time cash assistance of $500 to lower- to middle-income Singapore residents who have lost their jobs or income due to the Covid-19 crisis.
China’s new coronavirus cases rise to near six-week high, Russian border becomes new battleground
China fears a rise in imported cases could spark a second wave of Covid-19 and push the country back into a state of near paralysis.
Family members of Pioneer Generation may use card on their behalf to get discount at FairPrice during circuit breaker phase
From Wednesday, seniors do not need to shop at NTUC FairPrice outlets in person to enjoy discounts offered by the supermarket chain.
Interactive: Slowing the spread of coronavirus in Asia
The global death toll has crossed 100,000, four months after China reported its first case. Here's a look at how Asia is coping with the outbreak.
Coronavirus: Some Spaniards head back to work in face masks amid loosening of lockdown
Some businesses that cannot operate remotely were allowed to reopen, sparking criticism from some regional leaders who fear a resurgence of the outbreak.
Woman accused of maid abuse allegedly told victim to eat hair from toilet floor
Singaporean Tan Hui Mei, 34, faces three assault charges and two counts of harassing the Indonesian woman.
Victims lose over $110k to China officials impersonation scams
Impersonating MOH staff, the scammers claimed that China officials had seized parcels containing contraband medicine to treat the coronavirus.
The Big Story: Practising cyber hygiene on video conferencing platforms; remake of classic NDP song
The episode features singer-songwriter Clement Chow, who collaborated with 11 local artists in a remake of the classic National Day song, Count On Me, Singapore.
Hong Kong singer Sam Hui's online concert attracts 2.5 million viewers
He sang 20 songs in a livestreamed concert to bring cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic.