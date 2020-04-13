Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 13.

Coronavirus: More will die in S'pore if people keep flouting circuit breaker measures, says NCID





The measures include a ban on dining-in at eateries and keeping at least 1m apart from others in queues. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Dr Shawn Vasoo said people are not taking the pandemic seriously enough and appealed to them to be more socially responsible.



Authorities will come down hard on those who abuse Covid-19 relief fund: Shanmugam





A photo taken on April 1, 2020, shows people waiting to apply for the Temporary Relief Fund at Nee Soon East Community Centre. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The fund gives a one-time cash assistance of $500 to lower- to middle-income Singapore residents who have lost their jobs or income due to the Covid-19 crisis.



China's new coronavirus cases rise to near six-week high, Russian border becomes new battleground





People wearing protective face masks queue outside of a store in Beijing on April 12, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



China fears a rise in imported cases could spark a second wave of Covid-19 and push the country back into a state of near paralysis.



Family members of Pioneer Generation may use card on their behalf to get discount at FairPrice during circuit breaker phase





Pioneer Generation members enjoy a 3 per cent discount for purchases of up to $200 a day on Mondays and Wednesdays. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



From Wednesday, seniors do not need to shop at NTUC FairPrice outlets in person to enjoy discounts offered by the supermarket chain.



Interactive: Slowing the spread of coronavirus in Asia

The global death toll has crossed 100,000, four months after China reported its first case. Here's a look at how Asia is coping with the outbreak.



Coronavirus: Some Spaniards head back to work in face masks amid loosening of lockdown





Commuters access Nuevos Ministerios train station as many return back to work in Madrid, on April 13, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Some businesses that cannot operate remotely were allowed to reopen, sparking criticism from some regional leaders who fear a resurgence of the outbreak.



Woman accused of maid abuse allegedly told victim to eat hair from toilet floor

Singaporean Tan Hui Mei, 34, faces three assault charges and two counts of harassing the Indonesian woman.



Victims lose over $110k to China officials impersonation scams





Impersonating MOH staff, the scammers claimed that China officials had seized parcels containing contraband medicine to treat the coronavirus. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Impersonating MOH staff, the scammers claimed that China officials had seized parcels containing contraband medicine to treat the coronavirus.



The Big Story: Practising cyber hygiene on video conferencing platforms; remake of classic NDP song

The episode features singer-songwriter Clement Chow, who collaborated with 11 local artists in a remake of the classic National Day song, Count On Me, Singapore.



Hong Kong singer Sam Hui's online concert attracts 2.5 million viewers





Sam Hui kicked off the show with Below The Lion Rock. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SAM HUI/FACEBOOK



He sang 20 songs in a livestreamed concert to bring cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

