Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 12

S’pore to plug deeper into global markets to drive economy and jobs
Global inflation and weak global demand outlook will weigh on Singapore’s growth in the months ahead, said Mr Gan Kim Yong.
National Research Foundation to continue to support economic transformation
Investments in biomedical sciences and medical technology have seen the sector grow to support more 25,000 jobs, making up almost 4 per cent of Singapore’s GDP.
Cards are king when it comes to making payment in S'pore: Report
In 2022, credit cards were used in 42 per cent of e-commerce transactions, although digital wallets came in a close second.
Over 235,000 people left S’pore from land checkpoints on April 6, record since border reopening
Close to 1.4 million travellers cleared through the two land checkpoints over the long weekend period from April 6 to 9.
2 more residential sites in Lentor released for sale; cautious bids expected as interest wanes
Waning interest is partly due to pipeline supply of almost 3,000 units that could be completed over the next five years.
Man who allegedly wielded axe in Stamford Road charged with assault, other offences
The 25-year-old man is also accused of other offences, including harassment and criminal trespass.
S’pore to get 400 new electric buses: Is less air pollution worth the higher costs?
While costly to acquire and with lower capacities, the new buses will improve health and environment outcomes, says the writer.
Taiwan’s ruling party DPP names William Lai as its presidential candidate
He pledged to continue with incumbent Tsai Ing-wen’s foreign policy; the election will take place in January 2024.
Nasa unveils ‘Mars’ habitat for year-long experiments on Earth
The 160 sq m home includes two bathrooms, a vertical farm, a room dedicated to medical care and several workstations.
More private galleries open in S’pore’s industrial spaces post Covid-19, drawn by cheaper costs
Art clusters have sprung up in far-flung areas, lured by bigger spaces and the idea of decentralising art spaces to reach more people.