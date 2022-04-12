Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 12.
6,000 HDB flats to be built in Greater Southern Waterfront, first BTO project within 3 years
The authorities will decide later if it will come under the prime location public housing model.
New green network centred on Labrador Nature Reserve to include 4 new parks
The first to be ready will be a 0.4ha park at King's Dock, which will be completed by 2024.
New police command to help sexual crime and family violence victims
It will be staffed by police officers with specialised expertise in handling such cases and their victims.
Risk of heart inflammation after Covid-19 vaccination found to be very low: Study
Bribes, connections: Rise and fall of Malaysian crime boss Nicky Liow
Buying an EV? What you should know before you rev up
Condo resale volume rises 35.6% in March after falling for 6 months; prices up 0.8%
SFA widens recall of Kinder chocolate products over salmonella concerns
Salmonella can cause food-borne illnesses including fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.
Unknown actors fight Ukraine war on the Dark Web
Like listening to loud music? Beware of noise-induced hearing loss
Of the many types and causes of hearing loss, noise-induced hearing loss is one of the few that is widely preventable.
