Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 12

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, April 12.

6,000 HDB flats to be built in Greater Southern Waterfront, first BTO project within 3 years

The authorities will decide later if it will come under the prime location public housing model.

New green network centred on Labrador Nature Reserve to include 4 new parks

The first to be ready will be a 0.4ha park at King's Dock, which will be completed by 2024.

New police command to help sexual crime and family violence victims

It will be staffed by police officers with specialised expertise in handling such cases and their victims.

Risk of heart inflammation after Covid-19 vaccination found to be very low: Study

It affects just 18 people per million vaccine doses.

Bribes, connections: Rise and fall of Malaysian crime boss Nicky Liow

The man describes himself as a businessman and a philanthropist.

Buying an EV? What you should know before you rev up

Here are three things to consider before buying an EV.

Condo resale volume rises 35.6% in March after falling for 6 months; prices up 0.8%

Compared with March last year, prices are up by 9.7%, data shows.

SFA widens recall of Kinder chocolate products over salmonella concerns

Salmonella can cause food-borne illnesses including fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

Unknown actors fight Ukraine war on the Dark Web

Supporters of both Ukraine and Russia have been waging war online via cyber attacks.

Like listening to loud music? Beware of noise-induced hearing loss

Of the many types and causes of hearing loss, noise-induced hearing loss is one of the few that is widely preventable.

