Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 12

Pharma giant Sanofi investing in $638m vaccine production centre in Singapore

The project by the French multinational is expected to create up to 200 local jobs.

Good Samaritans: Tampines MRT station staff help pregnant woman who was bleeding profusely

Both men said the incident was the most dramatic moment of their career with SBS Transit.

NUS student expelled after allegedly filming sexual acts with 2 students without their consent

A board of discipline had been convened in February regarding the allegations.

SGUnited traineeship and attachment schemes benefit 9,500 job seekers

About 200 have found full-time employment while still undergoing training under these programmes.

How often do you wash your mask? This is how a mask worn for 6 hours looks like

A study found that levels of bacteria, yeast and mould are higher on masks worn for longer periods.

Late payment charges on HDB mortgage and public rental payments further suspended till Sept 30

This is a targeted move to help households that have financial difficulties.

Museum of Ice Cream to open in Dempsey in August

It is one of four new attractions Singaporeans can expect from this year.

Bail denied for Jeffrey Ong, who left Singapore after $33m went missing from law firm

The lawyer has been in remand since June 2019 after he was arrested in a Kuala Lumpur hotel.

Should I cruise or staycay? Here's how to compare and choose

The decision comes down to greater variety of activities versus a more spacious hotel room.

Three armed robbery attempts in Singapore Strait, one crew member injured

The incidents happened in close proximity to one another and in a span of four days last week.

