Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 11

Everyone must have right mindset to avoid potential grim reality of ageing population: PM Lee
Individuals must embrace ageing positively, families must connect and engage with seniors at home, he said.
S’pore will update housing, planning strategies to reflect current concerns: Desmond Lee
Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim stands trial for cheating, instigating forgery; pleads not guilty
He faces a total of 130 charges involving $3.6 billion in alleged fraudulent loans disbursed.
US intel leak: Some details are predictable but allies are certain to question US
Malaysia court frees driver who crashed into 8 teens racing on modified bikes in 2017
Sam Ke Ting said although she is now a free woman, it does not mean her nightmare is over.
Baby who slept with mum died from asphyxia after falling into gap between bed and wall: Coroner
The mother woke up and saw the baby’s legs pointing upwards from the recess. She lifted her and saw she was unresponsive.
Iconic Tupperware warns it could go out of business
The 77-year-old brand has struggled to shake its staid image and attract younger shoppers in the face of new competition.
Chinese navy ships remain around Taiwan after drills end
China’s military exercises have caused instability in Taiwan and the region, said Ms Tsai Ing-wen.
Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to ChatGPT
The AI large language model drafted letters, planned trip itineraries and advised shoppers on makeup to purchase in a demonstration.