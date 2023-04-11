Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 11

Updated
Published
36 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Everyone must have right mindset to avoid potential grim reality of ageing population: PM Lee

Individuals must embrace ageing positively, families must connect and engage with seniors at home, he said.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore will update housing, planning strategies to reflect current concerns: Desmond Lee

The Master Plan Review will be conducted over the next two to three years.

READ MORE HERE

Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim stands trial for cheating, instigating forgery; pleads not guilty

He faces a total of 130 charges involving $3.6 billion in alleged fraudulent loans disbursed.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

US intel leak: Some details are predictable but allies are certain to question US

The leak is a reminder of the risks of widely circulating intel material.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia court frees driver who crashed into 8 teens racing on modified bikes in 2017

Sam Ke Ting said although she is now a free woman, it does not mean her nightmare is over.

READ MORE HERE

Baby who slept with mum died from asphyxia after falling into gap between bed and wall: Coroner

The mother woke up and saw the baby’s legs pointing upwards from the recess. She lifted her and saw she was unresponsive.

READ MORE HERE

Iconic Tupperware warns it could go out of business

The 77-year-old brand has struggled to shake its staid image and attract younger shoppers in the face of new competition.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese navy ships remain around Taiwan after drills end

China’s military exercises have caused instability in Taiwan and the region, said Ms Tsai Ing-wen.

READ MORE HERE

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to ChatGPT

The AI large language model drafted letters, planned trip itineraries and advised shoppers on makeup to purchase in a demonstration.

READ MORE HERE

Women have caught up with men in Singapore cancer trends

Certain common obesity-associated cancers are female-only.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top