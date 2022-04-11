Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, April 11.
Impact of Covid-19 on Sentosa-Brani plans to be studied
The Sentosa-Brani master plan is meant to guide the redevelopment of the two islands into a choice tourist destination.
Shanghai to lift lockdown in some areas despite rise in Covid-19 infections
Crowded trains sway people's decision to work from home: Study
People are more likely to want to return to their workplaces if trains are less crowded and journey times are shorter.
Police warn of calls from scammers impersonating bank staff
Epic voyage from Seychelles to S'pore took them two months in a catamaran
F1 Singapore Grand Prix tickets on sale from April 13, three-day grandstand from $298
As tyre prices continue to rise, cheaper alternatives likely to gain traction in Singapore
Tyre shops have been informed by suppliers on price increases for orders placed from April.
New network of organisations to support Malay/Muslim drug offenders and families
This new network is important as the 26 MMOs and 11 M3 towns under it can link up to better help families.
White Paper promises to boost equality, but much depends on society too
The gains in elevating women and achieving fairness will depend on shifting norms on their role in society, said assistant news editor Hariz Baharudin.
How to stop siblings from fighting over parents' properties
If you do not want to give your share of a property away, you should think twice about including a joint owner to the title.
