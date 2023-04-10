Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 10

China practises blockades on last scheduled day of Taiwan drills

Taiwan said as of mid-morning on Monday, it had spotted 59 military aircraft and 11 ships around the island.

What do leaked US intelligence reports say? Here is a quick guide

Leak or hack? Information or disinformation? A coup for Russia or a ploy by the United States?

38 months’ jail for former FairPrice team leader for graft involving more than $500k

He worked with a colleague at the time to obtain bribes from multiple suppliers.

Dalai Lama apologises for asking boy to suck his tongue

A video, which has gone viral, shows the Dalai Lama, 87, planting a kiss on the boy’s lips.

Death of SBS Transit driver who crashed bus into tree a traffic-related misadventure: Coroner

There was no evidence of a medical emergency, said the coroner.

Money market funds a top draw for investors looking for safe havens for cash

Such funds have emerged as an option, on top of T-bills, fixed deposits and Singapore Savings Bonds, to earn higher returns. 

askST Jobs: How to choose the best training pathway

Check to see if there are emerging skills or qualifications that are in high demand.

How to get the best deal out of landlords as rents may not be coming down

Here's what you should look out for, especially if it's an HDB flat.

JJ Lin appears to hit back at talk that he lost money investing in virtual property

He bought land in the metaverse for $163,000 in 2021 but its value has dropped by 90 per cent.

Family fun in New York City: From playground hopping to child-friendly museums

The Big Apple can be enjoyable for children and their parents if they look in the right places.

