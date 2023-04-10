Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 10

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
China practises blockades on last scheduled day of Taiwan drills
Taiwan said as of mid-morning on Monday, it had spotted 59 military aircraft and 11 ships around the island.
What do leaked US intelligence reports say? Here is a quick guide
Leak or hack? Information or disinformation? A coup for Russia or a ploy by the United States?
38 months’ jail for former FairPrice team leader for graft involving more than $500k
Dalai Lama apologises for asking boy to suck his tongue
A video, which has gone viral, shows the Dalai Lama, 87, planting a kiss on the boy’s lips.
Death of SBS Transit driver who crashed bus into tree a traffic-related misadventure: Coroner
Money market funds a top draw for investors looking for safe havens for cash
Such funds have emerged as an option, on top of T-bills, fixed deposits and Singapore Savings Bonds, to earn higher returns.
askST Jobs: How to choose the best training pathway
How to get the best deal out of landlords as rents may not be coming down
JJ Lin appears to hit back at talk that he lost money investing in virtual property
He bought land in the metaverse for $163,000 in 2021 but its value has dropped by 90 per cent.
Family fun in New York City: From playground hopping to child-friendly museums
The Big Apple can be enjoyable for children and their parents if they look in the right places.