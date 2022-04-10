Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, April 10.
Family-run karaoke chain gets ready to hit the high notes
Local karaoke chain Teo Heng KTV's Suntec City outlet has been fully booked on April 19 while the other three branches have drawn good responses.
KTVs to reopen: Hostessing banned, but insiders say it's likely to continue at illicit outlets
The KTV industry has now been cleanly split into the licensed and unlicensed, said one operator.
Chocolate factory and electric go-karts among new attractions coming to S'pore
Bag-a-buy: Fun ways to use your CDC vouchers
Beyond the daily necessities, the vouchers can also be used to learn a new skill, get crafty, rediscover a long-lost hobby or grab a spot of rest.
Max Zeng never expected to win University Challenge: 'I'd be pacing around trying not to vomit'
You can now pay for a Ferrari or a Patek Philippe vintage watch in S'pore with crypto
One store has sold three vintage watches from brands like Patek Philippe to new customers in their 20s and 30s who paid in Bitcoin.
Fragrance is the new make-up: Nosing into the pandemic perfume boom
Back-to-office fashion: Business comfort is in
As more employees in Singapore gear up for a return to the office after nearly two years of remote working, the case for comfort will remain.