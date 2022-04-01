Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 1.

 

Over 11,000 people cross Causeway, Second Link in 7 hours after borders reopen

The ICA said queues at the various checkpoints were already observed at 11pm on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

'Surreal experience': What it was like driving across the Causeway after 2 years

After a two-year wait for the land border to reopen, multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman was among the first travellers to cross the Causeway into Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Queues, crowds at Changi Airport on first day of relaxed travel measures

The crowd included those who have not travelled in a long time, and families who finally had a chance to reunite.

READ MORE HERE

What is the link between Covid-19 and excess deaths in S'pore?

Singapore recorded a big jump in deaths last year.

READ MORE HERE

Record number of job vacancies in S'pore last year as economic recovery picked up

Top jobs in demand include marketing sales executives, software and web developers, construction workers and cleaners.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore private home price growth slows sharply in Q1 on cooling measures

Prices rose 0.4% in the first quarter of this year, after surging 5% in the previous quarter.

READ MORE HERE

ST Athlete of the Year: Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder rises above and beyond

He won two youth world championships, and the Formula Kite European Championships last year.

READ MORE HERE

Dyson unveils noise-cancelling headphones that blow filtered air into your face

The Dyson Zone is the company's first foray into the world of audio.

READ MORE HERE

Keyboard warriors with style: More people build, customise own keyboards

It is a trend that first gained traction in the gaming community.

READ MORE HERE

Living with lost words: Struck by aphasia after a stroke

Die Hard franchise star Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Learn more about this debilitating brain condition.

READ MORE HERE

