Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, April 1.
Over 11,000 people cross Causeway, Second Link in 7 hours after borders reopen
The ICA said queues at the various checkpoints were already observed at 11pm on Thursday.
'Surreal experience': What it was like driving across the Causeway after 2 years
After a two-year wait for the land border to reopen, multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman was among the first to cross the Causeway into Malaysia.
Queues, crowds at Changi Airport on first day of relaxed travel measures
The crowd included those who have not travelled in a long time, and families who finally had a chance to reunite.
What is the link between Covid-19 and excess deaths in S'pore?
Record number of job vacancies in S'pore last year as economic recovery picked up
Top jobs in demand include marketing sales executives, software and web developers, construction workers and cleaners.
S'pore private home price growth slows sharply in Q1 on cooling measures
Prices rose 0.4% in the first quarter of this year, after surging 5% in the previous quarter.
ST Athlete of the Year: Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder rises above and beyond
He won two youth world championships, and the Formula Kite European Championships last year.
Dyson unveils noise-cancelling headphones that blow filtered air into your face
Keyboard warriors with style: More people build, customise own keyboards
Living with lost words: Struck by aphasia after a stroke
Die Hard franchise star Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Learn more about this debilitating brain condition.