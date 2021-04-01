Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, April 1.

Police, churches beef up security for Easter, worshippers asked to be 'alert but not alarmed'

They stressed the continued importance of community vigilance against the spectre of the "lone wolf" actor.

Foreign worker levies waived for S Pass and work permit holders, including maids, during SHN

This is to help employers manage the increased costs associated with the updated measures.

Tightened security checks kick off at selected MRT stations

Checks, including metal detector screening and X-ray scans, were conducted at random.

950,000 HDB households to get additional GST rebate in April

These rebates will be disbursed through the GST Voucher U-Save and U-Save Special Payment initiatives.

Former air force colonel Francis Yuen is new PSP chief, taking over from Tan Cheng Bock

Dr Tan, who stepped down as secretary-general, will be the party chairman.

Over 120,000 have taken cruises to nowhere as Royal Caribbean extends Quantum of the Seas sailings

There have been no Covid-19 cases on cruises since the pilot programme began last November.

Travel bubble in the works to draw S'pore tourists to Malaysia's Sabah state

The state government said it is preparing a safe travel route from Singapore directly to Kota Kinabalu.

Man charged with making false SHN declaration after kids, movers found in home

Ko Kyung Ho allegedly did so to opt out of serving his stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

S'pore private home prices jump 2.9% in Q1, raising prospect of cooling measures

This is the steepest quarterly increase since the second quarter of 2018.

Man arrested for drug, traffic offences after high-speed chase

The man allegedly fled on foot after the motorcycle he was riding hit a roadside kerb and came to a stop.

