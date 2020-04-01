Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, April 1.
Coronavirus: Tough decisions painful but necessary to save lives, says Lawrence Wong
"Our basis of making decisions has to be first and foremost from a public health perspective, doing what is right and necessary," he said in an exclusive interview.
New law proposed to protect individuals, firms whose contracts have been affected by Covid-19
The Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill will, for instance, seek to prevent a hotel or catering firm from forfeiting a deposit when a wedding or business function has been postponed.
NTUC FairPrice closes Bedok Mall supermarket for 3 days for cleaning after employee diagnosed with Covid-19
The employee worked in the back end of the store replenishing stock and has minimal contact with customers, FairPrice said.
Number of babies born last year up by 0.5 per cent, after four consecutive years of decline
Singapore has introduced measures to encourage couples to have more children, including giving parents a Baby Bonus cash gift and making fertility treatments more affordable.
'Like fire through dry grass': America's nursing homes are latest Covid-19 hot spots
As of Monday, nearly 15 per cent of New York's 1,200 Covid-19 related deaths were nursing home residents, said a spokesman for the state's health department.
Coronavirus: Primary school pupils first to attend online classes from home
Some 200,000 primary school pupils stayed at home and followed different timetables set by schools.
Safe distancing measures implemented at BMTC, guests not invited on enlistment day
Physical training such as runs will be done in sections, as will the SAR-21 rifle technical handling training and weapon presentation ceremonies.
Singapore made plans to ensure food security years ago, says DPM Heng
Singapore currently imports more than 90 per cent of its food. Talks are ongoing with various countries to ensure that supply chains remain open, he said.
Facebook user issued Pofma notice for false claims on Resilience Budget
On March 29, the user posted on her Facebook page that almost one third of the support provided by the Resilience Budget would go to SIA. This is untrue, said the Government.
Coronavirus: Boom time for golf in Singapore with courses full; spending time outdoors seen as 'safe'
Golf clubs said their bookings have increased, one by as much as 15 per cent in March compared to the previous month.