Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 29, 2023

Record number of citizen marriages in 2022; S’pore’s population ageing rapidly
Self-employed and lower-wage workers are vulnerable: NTUC report
Even though half of the 400 lower-wage workers polled felt proud of their jobs, only a quarter felt they were respected.
LTA reallocates 300 more COEs for smaller cars in Oct to meet anticipated demand
The reallocation is to meet anticipated demand from car buyers following changes to the Vehicular Emissions Scheme.
Electricity and gas tariffs to increase in fourth quarter due to higher costs
The upcoming increase comes amid rising living costs, GST hikes and higher transport fares.
950,000 HDB households to receive U-Save, S&CC rebates in October
The rebates are meant to help cushion the impact of future increases in carbon tax and water price.
$1.1b Cost-of-Living Support Package: 5 key questions answered by DPM Wong
He answered questions including on the impetus for the package and the financial sustainability of such payouts.
National Day Parade to be held at the Padang in 2024 and 2025
Bangkok readies new airport terminal to deal with tourist rush
The satellite terminal was built at a cost of about 35 billion baht (S$1.31 billion).
11-storey flower and gardening haven by Far East Flora opens in Clementi
The floral-themed shopping mall sells 1,000 types of flowers and more than 500 plants, a suite of gardening products and home decor items.
74-year-old man loses $70k after downloading third-party app to buy roast duck
The scammer transferred about $70,000 out of his DBS and POSB accounts in seven transactions.