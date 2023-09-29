Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 29, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Record number of citizen marriages in 2022; S’pore’s population ageing rapidly

The resident total fertility rate reached a historic low of 1.04 in 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Self-employed and lower-wage workers are vulnerable: NTUC report

Even though half of the 400 lower-wage workers polled felt proud of their jobs, only a quarter felt they were respected.

READ MORE HERE

LTA reallocates 300 more COEs for smaller cars in Oct to meet anticipated demand

The reallocation is to meet anticipated demand from car buyers following changes to the Vehicular Emissions Scheme.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Electricity and gas tariffs to increase in fourth quarter due to higher costs

The upcoming increase comes amid rising living costs, GST hikes and higher transport fares.

READ MORE HERE

950,000 HDB households to receive U-Save, S&CC rebates in October

The rebates are meant to help cushion the impact of future increases in carbon tax and water price.

READ MORE HERE

$1.1b Cost-of-Living Support Package: 5 key questions answered by DPM Wong

He answered questions including on the impetus for the package and the financial sustainability of such payouts.

READ MORE HERE

National Day Parade to be held at the Padang in 2024 and 2025

Next year’s parade will also commemorate 40th anniversary of Total Defence.

READ MORE HERE

Bangkok readies new airport terminal to deal with tourist rush

The satellite terminal was built at a cost of about 35 billion baht (S$1.31 billion).

READ MORE HERE

11-storey flower and gardening haven by Far East Flora opens in Clementi

The floral-themed shopping mall sells 1,000 types of flowers and more than 500 plants, a suite of gardening products and home decor items.

READ MORE HERE

74-year-old man loses $70k after downloading third-party app to buy roast duck

The scammer transferred about $70,000 out of his DBS and POSB accounts in seven transactions.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top