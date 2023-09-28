Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 28, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
$1.1b Cost-of-Living Package: Up to $200 cash for 2.5m S’poreans, $200 CDC vouchers
The cash payment will be disbursed in December. Households, meanwhile, will receive the CDC vouchers in 2024.
Changi Airport starts operations at revamped T2’s northern wing
The refurbished Terminal 2 departure hall now houses a Fast and Seamless Travel zone, with more automated check-in kiosks and bag-drop machines.
MOM to target metalworking, small-scale construction work, even as safety stats improve
There were 14 workplace deaths and 311 major workplace injuries in the first half of 2023.
Yield on latest Singapore 6-month T-bill jumps to 4.07%
Singaporean mother, daughter arrested in the Philippines for allegedly smuggling cocaine
Officers found 341 pieces of pellets containing “white powdered substance suspected to be cocaine” in their luggage.
askST: Apple’s iPhone 12 failed France’s radiation test. Should you worry?
NEA and IMDA said they are aware of findings by French authorities and are monitoring further developments in this case.
Malaysia’s poorest voted for opposition, signalling discontent with economy
Voter concerns about livelihoods and graft were reflected at the ballot box, as Shannon Teoh finds out.
Holidays at home for record number of Chinese as economic slowdown bites
More Chinese are still reluctant to spend on nice-to-haves such as overseas holidays.
Taiwan unveils first domestically built submarine
Hai Kun, which has combat systems and torpedoes sourced from a US defence company, would be operational by 2025, said President Tsai Ing-wen.
Made in China: Viral Chinese fashion brands eye Singapore as gateway to South-east Asia
As many as 500 have set up here in 2022, some to “future-proof” their businesses amid scrutiny from the US, according to a report.