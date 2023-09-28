Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 28, 2023

Updated
Published
6 min ago

$1.1b Cost-of-Living Package: Up to $200 cash for 2.5m S’poreans, $200 CDC vouchers

The cash payment will be disbursed in December. Households, meanwhile, will receive the CDC vouchers in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport starts operations at revamped T2’s northern wing

The refurbished Terminal 2 departure hall now houses a Fast and Seamless Travel zone, with more automated check-in kiosks and bag-drop machines.

READ MORE HERE

MOM to target metalworking, small-scale construction work, even as safety stats improve

There were 14 workplace deaths and 311 major workplace injuries in the first half of 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Yield on latest Singapore 6-month T-bill jumps to 4.07%

This is the first time that yields have crossed the 4 per cent mark since January.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean mother, daughter arrested in the Philippines for allegedly smuggling cocaine

Officers found 341 pieces of pellets containing “white powdered substance suspected to be cocaine” in their luggage.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Apple’s iPhone 12 failed France’s radiation test. Should you worry?

NEA and IMDA said they are aware of findings by French authorities and are monitoring further developments in this case.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s poorest voted for opposition, signalling discontent with economy

Voter concerns about livelihoods and graft were reflected at the ballot box, as Shannon Teoh finds out. 

READ MORE HERE

Holidays at home for record number of Chinese as economic slowdown bites

More Chinese are still reluctant to spend on nice-to-haves such as overseas holidays.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan unveils first domestically built submarine

Hai Kun, which has combat systems and torpedoes sourced from a US defence company, would be operational by 2025, said President Tsai Ing-wen.

READ MORE HERE

Made in China: Viral Chinese fashion brands eye Singapore as gateway to South-east Asia

As many as 500 have set up here in 2022, some to “future-proof” their businesses amid scrutiny from the US, according to a report. 

READ MORE HERE

