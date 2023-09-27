Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 27, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore water price to rise by 50 cents per cubic m by 2025; lower-, middle-income families to get help
The upcoming 50-cent rise will bring the cost of one cubic metre of water to $3.24. This is an 18 per cent increase.
S’poreans eating too much salt, more than one in three now has high blood pressure
S’pore to study regulatory measures to reduce sodium in food: Ong Ye Kung
Buildings near bomb site structurally safe, some damage might be from pre-existing conditions: BCA
Weekly dengue cases in Singapore exceed 300 for the first time this year
Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder wins S’pore’s first gold at Asian Games; sailor Ryan Lo adds second gold
The duo won their respective events after races were cancelled owing to wind conditions.
Woman loses over $110,000 after downloading third-party app to buy durian tour ticket
The scammers had raised her transaction limit and transferred the money out of two DBS savings accounts to five different bank accounts.
RWS fined $95,000 for failing to perform customer due diligence measures
It had breached casino control regulations by not doing proper checks on its customers.
Jokowi’s son Kaesang becomes youth party chief, laying ground for political dynasty
The Indonesia Solidarity Party offers a new political vehicle for the Widodo family, say analysts.
3 injured after Tower Transit bus rams into back of McDonald’s delivery rider; bus driver suspended
The rider was sent flying off his motorcycle and into the rear windscreen of a car ahead of him.