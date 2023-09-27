Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 27, 2023

Updated
Published
23 min ago

S’pore water price to rise by 50 cents per cubic m by 2025; lower-, middle-income families to get help

The upcoming 50-cent rise will bring the cost of one cubic metre of water to $3.24. This is an 18 per cent increase.

READ MORE HERE

S’poreans eating too much salt, more than one in three now has high blood pressure

People here are also eating more and moving less, adding to their health risks.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore to study regulatory measures to reduce sodium in food: Ong Ye Kung

The Government will draw lessons from countries such as Chile and Finland.

READ MORE HERE

Buildings near bomb site structurally safe, some damage might be from pre-existing conditions: BCA

The damaged areas in Hazel Park condo have been cordoned off as a safety precaution.

READ MORE HERE

Weekly dengue cases in Singapore exceed 300 for the first time this year

The latest cases bring the total number of dengue cases in 2023 to more than 7,000.

READ MORE HERE

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder wins S’pore’s first gold at Asian Games; sailor Ryan Lo adds second gold

The duo won their respective events after races were cancelled owing to wind conditions.

READ MORE HERE

Woman loses over $110,000 after downloading third-party app to buy durian tour ticket

The scammers had raised her transaction limit and transferred the money out of two DBS savings accounts to five different bank accounts.

READ MORE HERE

RWS fined $95,000 for failing to perform customer due diligence measures

It had breached casino control regulations by not doing proper checks on its customers.

READ MORE HERE

Jokowi’s son Kaesang becomes youth party chief, laying ground for political dynasty

The Indonesia Solidarity Party offers a new political vehicle for the Widodo family, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

3 injured after Tower Transit bus rams into back of McDonald’s delivery rider; bus driver suspended

The rider was sent flying off his motorcycle and into the rear windscreen of a car ahead of him.

READ MORE HERE

