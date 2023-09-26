Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 26, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
100kg WWII bomb in Upper Bukit Timah successfully destroyed; residents can return home: Police
Nearby drains and pipelines, evacuated buildings and roads were found to be structurally safe, and residents have been informed they can return home.
Money laundering: Scammers set up firms, bank accounts in S’pore remotely during Covid-19
UOB, DBS introduce new security features on banking apps to protect customers
A new feature on the UOB TMRW app will prevent customers from unknowingly sharing their mobile screens with scammers when using the banking app.
Condo resale prices up by 1% in August, reversing two months of declines
Transactions by foreign buyers remained low, accounting for 1.9 per cent of total resale volume in August.
Singapore factory output slumps 12.1% in August, biggest drop since 2019
The key electronics industry was the worst performer with production plunging 20 per cent year on year.
Singapore sailors win first medals at Asian Games
Nacra 17 pair Justin Liu and Denise Lim won a silver; Isaac Goh and Keira Carlyle silver and bronze in the boys’ and girls’ ILCA 4.
Siblings on RSAF postings in US unite at SAF exercise in Idaho
Jail for ex-religious teacher who made off with nearly $61k from victims, including pilgrims
Rasman Saridin pleaded guilty in July to 5 charges, including 2 counts of criminal breach of trust.
Hospitalised after losing 20kg in one week: When inflammatory bowel disease flares up
Inflammatory bowel disease is on the rise in Singapore. It can be managed, but there is no cure.
Woman who falsely accused man of assault sentenced to six weeks’ jail
Nicole Chng Jin Wen recanted her false statements within six weeks after making them.