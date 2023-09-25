Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 25, 2023

Further laws needed to protect victims of online harms: Shanmugam

As the challenges are growing with technology, it is necessary to look after victims’ needs.

More than 4,000 residents, 1,000 homes affected by Upper Bukit Timah bomb disposal operation

This is the largest evacuation exercise involving the detonation of a WWII relic.

S’pore core inflation drops for 4th straight month but analysts see strong price pressures ahead

Core inflation is expected to moderate further over the next few months as prices of imports continue to ease.

Places of worship in S’pore on alert in wake of theft cases

A total of 11 police reports were made on thefts at places of worship in the first six months of 2023.

Growing number of those with both Down syndrome and dementia, who struggle with diagnosis and care

Studies have shown that by age 60, 50 per cent to 80 per cent of those with Down syndrome develop dementia.

Last supermoon of 2023 will light up the skies on Friday night, during Mid-Autumn Festival

Marina Barrage, East Coast Park and the Southern Ridges are good spots from which to view the moon.

From robot dogs to micro drones, SAF tests unmanned platforms in US exercise

The robot dogs are useful in complex terrain and highly urbanised landscapes.

How to put yourself in good stead for an overseas work stint

Experts also stress the importance of research, particularly on the cost of living and school options for those with kids.

Hong Kong band The Wynners to hold farewell concert in Singapore on Dec 17

The band announced in August that they would be disbanding officially.

Hokkaido: Enjoy ethereal experiences, from Barbie-pink flower fields to crab feasts

The Japanese island has plenty to offer all year round, from gorgeous landscapes to yummy food.

