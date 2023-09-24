Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 24, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
RSAF unveils upgraded F-16, tanker aircraft at US exercise
Boosting the capability of RSAF jets is a new automated air-to-air refuelling system being used by the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport.
Kombucha brewed in Singapore among 4 home-grown brands to win Great Taste Award
Pourabucha picked up a 2-star rating for its kombucha inspired by chocolate raspberry cake.
‘You are the very worst kind’: Tada driver caught on video allegedly racially abusing passenger
Yellow Ribbon Run raises over $290,000 to support inmates, ex-offenders and families
The money will go towards rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for inmates, ex-offenders and their families.
Homes in prime locations: What types of properties can you buy for around $1 million?
Prime properties that cost about $1 million have fewer years left on their lease and are not as big as one would like.
Why Japan real estate is finding favour with Singapore investors
Widespread calls for climate justice at second in-person climate rally in S’pore
Remembering Operation Jaywick: The WWII mission that sparked painful reprisals for S’poreans
A number of people here were tortured and killed in the aftermath of the daring mission by Allied commandos.
Can the Singapore story help us through this turbulent world?
In this increasingly polarising world, it is worth remembering how an unlikely nation beat the odds, according to the writer.
Actor Nick Shen shares his painful experience of battling shingles
He wants to raise awareness of the condition. “The pain is beyond description,” he says of his three-month battle with shingles.