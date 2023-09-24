Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 24, 2023

Updated
Published
1 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

RSAF unveils upgraded F-16, tanker aircraft at US exercise

Boosting the capability of RSAF jets is a new automated air-to-air refuelling system being used by the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport.

READ MORE HERE

Kombucha brewed in Singapore among 4 home-grown brands to win Great Taste Award

Pourabucha picked up a 2-star rating for its kombucha inspired by chocolate raspberry cake.

READ MORE HERE

‘You are the very worst kind’: Tada driver caught on video allegedly racially abusing passenger

The passenger was with her nine-year-old daughter in the car.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Yellow Ribbon Run raises over $290,000 to support inmates, ex-offenders and families

The money will go towards rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for inmates, ex-offenders and their families.

READ MORE HERE

Homes in prime locations: What types of properties can you buy for around $1 million?

Prime properties that cost about $1 million have fewer years left on their lease and are not as big as one would like.

READ MORE HERE

Why Japan real estate is finding favour with Singapore investors

A resurgence in tourism numbers has reawakened interest in the hospitality sector.

READ MORE HERE

Widespread calls for climate justice at second in-person climate rally in S’pore

The turn-out this year was slightly lower than the inaugural rally in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Remembering Operation Jaywick: The WWII mission that sparked painful reprisals for S’poreans

A number of people here were tortured and killed in the aftermath of the daring mission by Allied commandos.

READ MORE HERE

Can the Singapore story help us through this turbulent world?

In this increasingly polarising world, it is worth remembering how an unlikely nation beat the odds, according to the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Actor Nick Shen shares his painful experience of battling shingles

He wants to raise awareness of the condition. “The pain is beyond description,” he says of his three-month battle with shingles.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top