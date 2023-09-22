Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 22, 2023

Updated
Published
33 min ago

Insurance coverage on S’pore-dollar bank deposits to rise from $75,000 to $100,000 from April 2024

This will ensure 91 per cent of depositors are fully-covered under MAS’ Deposit Insurance Scheme.

Tuas water reclamation plant on track for 2026 opening despite rising costs

Since 2017, the cost of treating and supplying water in Singapore has risen by about 30 per cent.

Singapore-born panda Le Le will be returned to China in December

Le Le will say goodbye to the public on Nov 20, before he enters quarantine to prepare for his journey.

President Tharman appoints members of Presidential Council for Religious Harmony

Former Supreme Court senior judge Chao Hick Tin is chairman of the 10-member council.

I queue, I buy, I sell: New iPhone 15 being resold online soon after official launch in S’pore

An iPhone reseller had flown in from Vietnam to buy the phones, with the intention of reselling them back home.

SIT’s class of 2022 getting higher pay, more in full-time work

Fresh graduates from SIT in 2022 drew higher starting salaries than the cohort before them.

Affordable alternatives to Japan’s JR Pass for the budget-conscious traveller

Despite the JR Pass still being a valuable and convenient option even after the price hike, there are other budget-friendly alternatives.

Jail for private-hire driver who drove car into condo pool while ferrying elderly passenger

Chean Tuck Heng failed to follow security officers’ instructions before driving his car into the pool.

Pop-up comics library opens in Anchorpoint with 7,500 books

The library will gradually grow to carry more than 11,000 titles by early 2024.

New nightclub Ark 11 aims to bring the party into outer space

Ark 11 is the latest in a slew of nightlife venues aiming to deliver an immersive, multisensory experience.

