Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 21, 2023

EV early adoption scheme extended till 2025 but with lower maximum rebate in 2024

The rebate given out for some cleaner-emission cars under a separate emissions scheme will also be lowered from January 2024.

Interest rates for CPF Special and MediSave accounts up slightly in final quarter

The HDB concessionary interest rate will remain unchanged at 2.6% per annum from Oct 1 to Dec 31.

Asia markets falter, US dollar rallies as Fed signals no rush to cut interest rates

Markets see one more rate hike in 2023 and a small chance of a rate cut in the next 12 months.

Capital punishment for drug trafficking essential to saving lives: Shanmugam

He said he believed that an overwhelming majority of people in Singapore today support the current drug policies.

Woman loses $76,000 after downloading third-party app to buy mooncakes

The grifters had raised her transaction limit from $500 to $20,000 and transferred $76,000 out of her bank account in a series of four transactions.

S'pore identity strong enough to withstand foreign pressures: Vivian

He was commenting on reports that China is trying to influence ethnic Chinese populations across South-east Asia.

Dementia care: 7 in 10 say it is a daily battle that takes a toll on health, relationship and mind

When it comes to supporting loved ones who have developed symptoms of dementia, only 1 in 5 respondents was prepared.

NUS staff reminded to ‘differentiate truth from falsehoods’ after Pofma order issued to East Asia Forum

The e-mail was sent a week after the Government issued a correction notice.

Delivery Hero in talks for partial sale of Foodpanda, with Grab a potential buyer: Report

The German business magazine said Grab could pay a little more than 1 billion euros (S$1.46 billion) for the unit.

Keeping it quiet: Say hello to the logo-less fashion trend dominating the runways and real life

Google searches for ‘quiet luxury’ spiked by 2,400 per cent to reach an all-time high in June.

