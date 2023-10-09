Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 9, 2023

What is Israel’s Iron Dome anti-rocket system?

Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system has an intercept rate of about 90 per cent, according to the Israeli military.

READ MORE HERE

Israel drafts 300,000 reservists as it goes on the offensive

Israel’s chief military spokesperson said: “We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale.”

READ MORE HERE

Unvaccinated people who recover from Covid-19 at higher risk of heart complications: Study

The study was carried out between September and November 2021, and involved over 100,000 Singapore residents.

READ MORE HERE

Under one roof: Vegetable farm and vehicles share a carpark in Hougang

Greenhood's vegetables, which are grown in a climate-controlled greenhouse, can be purchased on Sundays.

READ MORE HERE

How can I protect my phone from malware? Can I still shop online safely?

Experts said Android users are targeted by malware due to an open operating system.

READ MORE HERE

SingPost issues stamps commemorating 165 years of postal services in Singapore

The stamps will showcase the transformation of Singapore’s postal services over the years.

READ MORE HERE

CNB officer allegedly lied to cop, judge over then colleague’s assault on drug offender

Muhammad Heykal Rahman is accused of committing the offences in 2018 and 2021.

READ MORE HERE

What to do when you receive a follow request from colleagues on social media

Avoid posting frequently at work if you let your colleagues follow you on social media.

READ MORE HERE

Lawyer suspended 6 months for promising but failing to supervise M. Ravi

Mr Cheng Kim Kuan gave Mr Ravi free rein to run his own practice.

READ MORE HERE

Expensive concert tickets and energy drinks: What happened to the savvy Singaporean?

To benefit from our choices, we must actively participate in our consumption story, rather than being swayed solely by prevailing trends, said the writers.

READ MORE HERE

