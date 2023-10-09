Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 9, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
What is Israel’s Iron Dome anti-rocket system?
Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system has an intercept rate of about 90 per cent, according to the Israeli military.
Israel drafts 300,000 reservists as it goes on the offensive
Israel’s chief military spokesperson said: “We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale.”
Unvaccinated people who recover from Covid-19 at higher risk of heart complications: Study
The study was carried out between September and November 2021, and involved over 100,000 Singapore residents.
Under one roof: Vegetable farm and vehicles share a carpark in Hougang
Greenhood's vegetables, which are grown in a climate-controlled greenhouse, can be purchased on Sundays.
How can I protect my phone from malware? Can I still shop online safely?
SingPost issues stamps commemorating 165 years of postal services in Singapore
The stamps will showcase the transformation of Singapore’s postal services over the years.
CNB officer allegedly lied to cop, judge over then colleague’s assault on drug offender
What to do when you receive a follow request from colleagues on social media
Avoid posting frequently at work if you let your colleagues follow you on social media.
Lawyer suspended 6 months for promising but failing to supervise M. Ravi
Expensive concert tickets and energy drinks: What happened to the savvy Singaporean?
To benefit from our choices, we must actively participate in our consumption story, rather than being swayed solely by prevailing trends, said the writers.