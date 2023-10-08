Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 8, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Fifth and final BTO project delayed by defunct contractor Greatearth is complete: HDB

The total delays for the five projects were between two and 12 months from the original estimated completion at launch.

READ MORE HERE

Israel vows ‘mighty vengeance’ after deadliest day for 50 years

Hamas gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns, killing more than 200 people and escaping with hostages.

READ MORE HERE

Hotel booking scam claims at least 30 victims since Sept, with losses totalling $41,000

Victims had made hotel reservations using online portal Booking.com.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Single mum who lost $89k to a job scam thought she could earn $18k in a week

She responded to a Facebook ad purportedly, and was told she would be paid to place online orders for products.

READ MORE HERE

PSI dips back into moderate range in Singapore as winds shift

Winds were coming from the South-East according to NEA’s website.

READ MORE HERE

Jokowi calls in army to help fight haze-causing Indonesian fires

“I have ordered the military chief and the police to handle every hotspot, however small, immediately,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

CAAS flags ‘shortcomings’ in 2022 incident where SIA jet forced to land in Batam with very low fuel

Investigations found that those involved could have handled the situation better.

READ MORE HERE

More Singaporeans turn to tooth gems to add sparkle to their smiles

But experts warn the fad could pose potential dangers if not done or maintained correctly.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean Amos Yee released from US prison after serving half of 6-year term for sex-related offences

It remains unclear if he’ll be allowed to remain in the US; he’d been granted political asylum in 2017.

READ MORE HERE

Working on vacation: fighting the fear of switching off

New global research indicates that 35 per cent of travellers, including Singaporeans, struggle with the fear of switching off.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top