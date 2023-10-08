Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 8, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Fifth and final BTO project delayed by defunct contractor Greatearth is complete: HDB
The total delays for the five projects were between two and 12 months from the original estimated completion at launch.
Israel vows ‘mighty vengeance’ after deadliest day for 50 years
Hamas gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns, killing more than 200 people and escaping with hostages.
Hotel booking scam claims at least 30 victims since Sept, with losses totalling $41,000
Single mum who lost $89k to a job scam thought she could earn $18k in a week
She responded to a Facebook ad purportedly, and was told she would be paid to place online orders for products.
PSI dips back into moderate range in Singapore as winds shift
Jokowi calls in army to help fight haze-causing Indonesian fires
“I have ordered the military chief and the police to handle every hotspot, however small, immediately,” he said.
CAAS flags ‘shortcomings’ in 2022 incident where SIA jet forced to land in Batam with very low fuel
More Singaporeans turn to tooth gems to add sparkle to their smiles
But experts warn the fad could pose potential dangers if not done or maintained correctly.
S’porean Amos Yee released from US prison after serving half of 6-year term for sex-related offences
It remains unclear if he’ll be allowed to remain in the US; he’d been granted political asylum in 2017.
Working on vacation: fighting the fear of switching off
New global research indicates that 35 per cent of travellers, including Singaporeans, struggle with the fear of switching off.