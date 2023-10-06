Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 6, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Haze severity in S’pore will depend on wind direction, even as Indonesia hot spots increase
Predominant south-east winds are currently bringing slight haze from fires in southern Sumatra and Kalimantan.
At least 11 people lost $403k in a month to fake Sheng Siong, FairPrice app scams
Victims would be duped by advertisements for food items, many of which are posted on Facebook.
Philippine airports on high alert after anonymous warning that planes could ‘explode’
Eyewitness videos of Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shooting show heroic actions of staff
Many who escaped praised mall’s workers for their quick actions to keep customers safe.
Imitation guns modified to fire real bullets a cause for concern following Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shooting
The Thai authorities are working to declare blank guns illegal, after Tuesday’s mall shooting.
How the ICA foils attempts to smuggle contraband into Singapore
Since the reopening of Singapore’s borders, smugglers have found more sophisticated methods of concealing illicit goods.
Otter madness: More than 30 animals smuggled on flight from Thailand to Taiwan
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport said the animals slipped through screening due to human error.
‘It taught me a huge lesson’: Singapore swimmer Teong Tzen Wei on his tumultuous year
Last September, he admitted to consuming controlled drugs overseas, resulting in public scrutiny, a fine and a month’s suspension.
Cool hotels with hot alfresco spaces in Singapore
Hotels in Singapore are offering new outdoor experiences for locals and tourists alike to enjoy a slice of paradise inside the city.
Woman allegedly cheated cancer-stricken man of more than $24k
She claimed she could help him get injections, among other things, that would help with his condition.