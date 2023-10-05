Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 5, 2023

Homes in more central areas, coastal protection among URA proposals for 2025 Draft Masterplan

A recreational masterplan will also be developed to provide recreational spaces and facilities that are more accessible to the public. 

Tender called to build S’pore’s longest cycling bridge across PIE by 2027

When ready, the 682m bridge will complete the 10km Bishan to city cycling route.

To realise its promise, Asia must create conditions for peace, security and prosperity: PM Lee

Amid the challenging international environment, it is all the more important for Singapore to look to the future, he added in his speech at the end of the Asia Future Summit.

Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira comes home to ‘nice, warm welcome’

A crowd of 70 fans, family and friends were at Changi Airport to greet the newly crowned Asian champion.

After a golden win, a glowing Shanti Pereira chases another dream

The sprint queen tells Rohit Brijnath that she is looking ahead and hopes to further improve her timings.

‘What’s going on?’: S. Korean influencer live-streams herself fleeing Siam Paragon shooting

Visibly shaken, the live-streamer, known by her online moniker Barbie Jini, grabbed her camera and joined panicked shoppers bolting for the mall’s exit.

New sea sports centre, convenience store and glamping tents opening on Lazarus Island

The islands are about 5km south of mainland Singapore and can be reached by ferry in less than 30 minutes.

$32m luxury goods scam couple: Woman hit with 166 new cheating charges

Her husband, Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, was handed two additional charges.

MRT services on CCL, TEL to end early on some days for rail expansion work

The changes are to integrate Stage 6 of the Circle Line and Stage 4 of the Thomson-East Coast Line with the existing network.

30 people fall ill after St Regis wedding banquet; SFA, MOH investigating

None of those affected after attending the banquet, which took place on Sept 3, was hospitalised, said SFA.

