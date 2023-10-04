Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 4, 2023

Open category COE hits $152,000, large car COE reaches another high

The premium for the Open category COE had a 5.09 per cent surge over the $144,640 record set at the previous tender.

HDB launches 6,800 BTO flats, with tighter rules for applicants who reject offer to book units

Two projects, in Kallang/Whampoa and Queenstown, fall under the prime location public housing model.

Shops in Siam Paragon reopen, but shoppers stay away a day after shooting rampage

With the Bangkok shooting, which killed two people, still fresh on everyone’s minds, employees could be seen gathered in groups, speaking in hushed tones. 

Respect sovereignty, take collective action, stay open: SM Teo on guideposts in a turbulent world

While Singapore’s strategies and solutions may change in this new world, the principles that underpin them remain, said Mr Teo at the Asia Future Summit 2023.

Find good people with right motivations and give them agency: SM Teo on LKY’s succession planning

Following his opening address at the Asia Future Summit, Mr Teo was asked questions from the audience in a dialogue moderated by ST editor Jaime Ho.

Singapore sets eligibility criteria for carbon credits that can be used to offset carbon tax

To ensure the carbon credits are of “high environmental integrity”, each project has to abide by seven principles.

Singapore Reits hammered by interest rate fears as bond yields soar

Many Singapore-listed Reits are trading close to 52-week lows.

More visitors expected during Kusu Island’s annual pilgrimage season as temple marks centenary

The pilgrimage season will take place from Oct 15 to Nov 12 this year.

France to hold crisis meetings on bedbug ‘scourge’

One in 10 French households is believed to have had a bedbug problem over the past few years.

Bumper crop of Singapore films make their mark at international festivals

At least 10 made-with-Singapore films have hit the circuit in 2023, compared with five in 2022.

