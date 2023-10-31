Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 31, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Give staff one-off sum amid rising living costs, at least 5.5% pay bump for lower-wage workers: NWC
Lower-wage workers earning up to $2,500 in gross monthly wages should receive a pay bump of at least 5.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in the coming year, said the council.
More flats completed, upgrading of ageing homes push HDB to record $5.38b deficit
S’pore bets on Healthier SG to keep healthcare good, affordable and accessible as population ages
Singapore is also investing in another national programme called Age Well SG, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
Grab to introduce variable commission rate, says move will make driver compensation fairer
S’pore Red Cross gives $270k worth of relief aid to victims of Hamas-Israel war in Gaza
The relief supplies will include items such as hygiene kits, clean water, food provisions, and medical consumables and equipment such as wheelchairs.
Experimental AI platform set up to ensure apps developed here suit S’pore context
DPM Heng Swee Keat said the program is a first of its kind and will give AI developers the tools needed for their own assessment.
Suspected gunman takes female employees hostage in Japan post office
Special police units trained in negotiations and crisis management have been dispatched to the Warabi Post Office at around 4pm local time.
Military leaders must engage one another to avoid physical conflict in Asia: Ng Eng Hen
The defence minister said simultaneous conflicts in Asia, Europe and the Middle East will be catastrophic.
The Life List: Seven ways to cut salt from your diet
Habitually finishing soups, gravies and sauces could tip one over the recommended daily sodium limit.
Logistics supervisor stole $330k worth of ART kits, sold them to fuel gambling habit
Lew Yun Poo told an unsuspecting driver to pick up over 100 cartons of ART kits from another company’s premises.