Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 31, 2023

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Give staff one-off sum amid rising living costs, at least 5.5% pay bump for lower-wage workers: NWC

Lower-wage workers earning up to $2,500 in gross monthly wages should receive a pay bump of at least 5.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in the coming year, said the council.

READ MORE HERE

More flats completed, upgrading of ageing homes push HDB to record $5.38b deficit

This was about 23 per cent higher than the $4.367 billion deficit the previous year.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore bets on Healthier SG to keep healthcare good, affordable and accessible as population ages

Singapore is also investing in another national programme called Age Well SG, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

READ MORE HERE

Grab to introduce variable commission rate, says move will make driver compensation fairer

Find out if this will impact how passenger fares are calculated.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Red Cross gives $270k worth of relief aid to victims of Hamas-Israel war in Gaza

The relief supplies will include items such as hygiene kits, clean water, food provisions, and medical consumables and equipment such as wheelchairs.

READ MORE HERE

Experimental AI platform set up to ensure apps developed here suit S’pore context

DPM Heng Swee Keat said the program is a first of its kind and will give AI developers the tools needed for their own assessment.

READ MORE HERE

Suspected gunman takes female employees hostage in Japan post office

Special police units trained in negotiations and crisis management have been dispatched to the Warabi Post Office at around 4pm local time.

READ MORE HERE

Military leaders must engage one another to avoid physical conflict in Asia: Ng Eng Hen

The defence minister said simultaneous conflicts in Asia, Europe and the Middle East will be catastrophic.

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: Seven ways to cut salt from your diet

Habitually finishing soups, gravies and sauces could tip one over the recommended daily sodium limit.

READ MORE HERE

Logistics supervisor stole $330k worth of ART kits, sold them to fuel gambling habit

Lew Yun Poo told an unsuspecting driver to pick up over 100 cartons of ART kits from another company’s premises.

READ MORE HERE

