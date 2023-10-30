Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 30, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore, Malaysia aim to sign MOU on Johor-S’pore Special Economic Zone by early 2024: PM Lee
The zone aims to improve the flow of goods and people between both sides, and enhance the ecosystem of the Iskandar development region and Singapore.
Malaysia and Singapore working together to alleviate Causeway congestion: PM Lee, PM Anwar
The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link remains on track for completion by end-2026.
Singapore, Malaysia share view that there must be immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict
‘Shocking that someone tased us’: 2 cops injured with stun device, suspect faces 13 charges
Singapore’s economic growth to pick up pace in 2024, inflation to ease after GST-driven rise: MAS
The economy should benefit as the global tech industry slowly recovers and global interest rates level off.
More than 7 in 10 S’poreans prefer remote work, higher than global average: IMF economists
West Mall’s revamp to wrap up in 2025, with Bukit Batok library to double in size
3 Singapore-registered supercars crash in Johor
The drivers escaped injury but are being investigated for failing to control a vehicle and causing an accident.
Plan to install over 200,000 CCTV cameras around S’pore delayed to mid-2030s: Police
My company is about to wind up. Am I entitled by law to be paid retrenchment benefits?
Can the company insist employees stay on until it winds up in order to get retrenchment payouts?