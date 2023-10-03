Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 3, 2023

Updated
Published
40 min ago

Hundreds flee as gunshots heard at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok; at least 3 dead

A train station was closed, and the public was advised to stay away.

S’pore money laundering case among world’s largest with assets seized worth over $2.8b

The authorities got wind of the money laundering case in 2021, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

Detecting money laundering like looking for ‘one needle in several haystacks’: Josephine Teo

It is the responsibility of gatekeepers to do the necessary checks and flag risks, as many do, said Mrs Teo.

New inter-ministerial committee to review anti-money laundering controls: Indranee

It will focus on four areas, including how to prevent corporate structures from being abused by money launderers.

Vaping offences rise sharply in schools, enforcement being stepped up

Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman said although schools and institutes of higher learning have stepped up checks in recent years, it is likely there was under-detection.

Number of Covid-19 infections in S’pore more than doubled in Sept 17-23 week

14,843 people were diagnosed, compared with the previous week, which saw 6,401 cases recorded.

Sengkang Town Council to raise service and conservancy charges from 2025

This will make Sengkang the last of all 17 town councils to raise such fees.

Changes to Malaysia’s education system raise fears that students are not prepared for future

The move to reduce teaching maths and science in English, and introduce an Islamic module has concerned parents.

Additional tickets to Coldplay’s Singapore concerts sold out

There will be another batch of tickets, dubbed Infinity Tickets, that will be released at a later date, according to Live Nation.

Are you overdosing on vitamins? Here’s how to tell if you are

This could occur if you take many different supplements that contain similar ingredients.

