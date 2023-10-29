Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 29, 2023

Malaysian PM Anwar visits S’pore for two-day leaders’ retreat with PM Lee

It will be the first Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

China among Changi Airport’s top 5 markets in 3rd quarter; passenger numbers at 89% of 2019 levels

15.3 million passengers passed through Changi Airport from July to September 2023.

S’pore scientists studying if chemical found in tap water is harmful to health

There is currently no cause for concern, said PUB, and further research will need to be conducted.

S’pore showed clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict in vote supporting UN resolution: Shanmugam

Mr Shanmugam noted that the resolution - “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” - had called for a truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

Lee Kuan Yew wanted S’pore to be green and liveable: PM Lee

“Thanks to Mr Lee’s vision and to the founding fathers’ efforts, we can enjoy our city in nature,” said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Police find possible negligence in Indonesia glass bridge accident which killed 1 tourist

The investigators found that the bridge had not been properly maintained and that there had been no safety testing.

Friends actor Matthew Perry dies at 54

He was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

China kick-starts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence minister

The forum is China’s biggest annual show of military diplomacy.

Passion is not enough – how restaurants survive the brutal Singapore F&B scene

What does it take to keep a restaurant open in Singapore? The Straits Times speaks to six chefs and restaurateurs who have gone the distance.

Urban legends of Yishun: Town’s reputation for quirkiness inspires new walking tour

Uncanny Yishun looks at what is factual and imagined about the heartland town.

