Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 29, 2023

Malaysian PM Anwar visits S’pore for two-day leaders’ retreat with PM Lee
It will be the first Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
China among Changi Airport’s top 5 markets in 3rd quarter; passenger numbers at 89% of 2019 levels
S’pore scientists studying if chemical found in tap water is harmful to health
There is currently no cause for concern, said PUB, and further research will need to be conducted.
S’pore showed clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict in vote supporting UN resolution: Shanmugam
Mr Shanmugam noted that the resolution - “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” - had called for a truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.
Lee Kuan Yew wanted S’pore to be green and liveable: PM Lee
“Thanks to Mr Lee’s vision and to the founding fathers’ efforts, we can enjoy our city in nature,” said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Police find possible negligence in Indonesia glass bridge accident which killed 1 tourist
The investigators found that the bridge had not been properly maintained and that there had been no safety testing.
Friends actor Matthew Perry dies at 54
China kick-starts Xiangshan Forum in absence of defence minister
Passion is not enough – how restaurants survive the brutal Singapore F&B scene
What does it take to keep a restaurant open in Singapore? The Straits Times speaks to six chefs and restaurateurs who have gone the distance.