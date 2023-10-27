Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 27, 2023

Forward SG report unveils social support plans, lays out mindset shifts needed amid changing times

There will be more assurance that Singaporeans’ basic needs at every life stage will be met.

Path ahead will not be a top-down approach: DPM Wong on Forward SG

Mr Wong added that providing a greater sense of assurance on basic needs will require more resources.

Here’s what Forward Singapore means for you

The Forward Singapore report unveiled a national strategy for a more vibrant and inclusive Singapore.

China’s former premier Li Keqiang dies of heart attack at age 68

Mr Li was premier and head of China’s Cabinet under President Xi Jinping for a decade until stepping down in March.

Teachers’ Day, Children’s Day to be pre-school holidays from 2024

This is on top of the six days that centres are currently allowed to close each year for organisational activities.

Beware of phishing scam involving fake ‘WhatsApp Web’ pages: Police

Pay close attention to what is in your Web browser’s address bar the next time you log into WhatsApp Web.

HDB resale prices rise 1.3% in Q3; slower growth due to cooling measures

Five-room flats in Bishan were the most expensive in the third quarter of the year, with a median price of $929,000.

Civilian volunteers matter to SAF as it is a conscript military: Ng Eng Hen

The contributions of 362 Mindef volunteers serving on 38 boards were lauded at an annual dinner.

New flight route connecting Singapore and Palau to take off on Nov 23

Tickets for this new service will be available from Oct 30. 

British singer Sam Smith spotted strolling along Orchard Road, shopping in Changi Airport

In town for a concert, the pop star ditched flamboyant outfits for weather-appropriate singlets.

