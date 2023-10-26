Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 26, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Retrenchments, unemployment in S’pore up in Q3 but job market continues to expand: MOM
Retrenchments rose by 900, from 3,200 in the second quarter to 4,100 in the third quarter.
Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas Villages
The festivities are expected to draw around five to six million visitors, comparable to pre-Covid-19 levels.
Condo resale prices up in Sept, volume down 18.4% amid Hungry Ghost month
A unit at Goodwood Residence in Newton was sold for $32 million, the highest transacted price in September.
When can scam victims expect payout under the proposed shared liability framework?
The framework places duties on financial institutions and telcos, making them liable to pay if they have fallen short of these duties.
Angry birds! Crows let rip on Orchard Road pedestrians
The Straits Times observed about 10 attacks an hour during a visit to the area on Thursday.
800 students, including primary school pupils, fined or prosecuted for vaping offences in 2022
The Health Sciences Authority said the Ministry of Education had referred the students to them, adding that some were fined.
At least 16 killed, dozens wounded in Maine shootings; manhunt for suspect under way
The authorities have identified a person of interest after previously posting on Facebook photographs of a man wielding what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle.
Australia police arrest seven in money laundering bust linked to Chinese organised crime
The proceeds allegedly funded an extravagant lifestyle of expensive restaurants, private jets and luxury homes, with one valued at more than A$10 million.
No mere scratch: South China Sea collisions could set off a wider conflict
The recent encounters between Chinese and Philippine vessels carry a heightened risk of events spiralling into a US-China clash, says Ravi Velloor.
Pharmacies in S'pore raise the beauty bar with viral beauty brands and premium service
Local players have been refreshing and upgrading their product selections to offer greater variety.