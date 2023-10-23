Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 23, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Units to be installed on fleet vehicles from Nov 1, and for all other vehicles from Q1 of 2024
Vehicle owners will be notified by LTA when it is their turn to install the on-board units, with instructions on how to schedule an appointment.
Central gas company to be set up by Govt to help ensure stable supply, energy security
Natural gas remains central in ensuring Singapore’s energy security beyond the next decade.
Two good class bungalows linked to $2.8b money laundering probe vacated
A property near Orchard Road, which was previously leased to alleged money laundering offender Su Baolin, is back on the market at $120,000 a month.
S’pore core inflation slows to 3% in September, but overall inflation up after record COE prices
Would it work against you if you opt not to disclose your salary when looking for a new job?
Candidates should take more consultative approach amid tighter job market, an expert recommends.
Luxury goods scam: 4 customers fail in bid for release of $2.84m seized by police
They had filed a civil suit over failure to deliver 40 Rolexes, a Patek Philippe watch, and 4 Hermes bags.
Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton to be staged in Singapore from April 19, 2024
The production will start its limited run at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands from April 19.
Malaysia’s 5G future in choppy waters as geopolitics, commercial interests collide
Major telcos are jostling over a second network while the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim backs Huawei to be equipment provider.
4 months’ jail for woman who tried to dupe Iras to get grants under Jobs Support Scheme
Wong Lai Kook was working for her then husband’s business when she committed the offences.
Walk from Germany to Switzerland on an artsy trail amid vineyards in two hours
The walk, linking two museums on the German-Swiss border, is called the 24 Stops Rehberger-Weg.