Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 22, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
First emergency convoy reaches Gaza; Israel says it will intensify strikes
The US welcomed the opening but echoed a warning from Israel that no aid should end up in Hamas hands.
Singaporeans can breathe easy as haze retreats with rainy weather
New tool to assess PCF pupils’ skills early will help prepare them for primary school: DPM Wong
The tool will ensure children at 18 PCF Sparkletots centres are ready for formal schooling.
Robot ‘butler’ trial launched at HDB rental block to deliver meals to homebound seniors
Insensitive ads describing maids as ‘good value for money’, ‘affordable’ are back
Current MOM guidelines require that ads do not mention fees or liken maids to merchandise.
Pitfalls of buying properties with casual friends
It seems like a good idea to lessen the risks but things can turn ugly once the bickering starts, warns Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.
‘Natural to own gun for protection’: Why Thais don’t fear guns despite mass shooting incidents
The authorities pledge tighter controls, but gun culture is ingrained in rural areas, reports Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei.
Rempang land dispute casts new spotlight on old complaints over Chinese investments in Indonesia
Some residents of the island, adjacent to Batam, have been told to move out to make way for a China-funded investment project.
‘I’m agile,’ says 71-year-old woman told to sit on lower level by double-decker bus driver
Tower Transit said it has always encouraged “vulnerable passengers” to do so, but has stepped up its efforts.
From bouquets to luxury cars: Singapore’s most unique vending machines
Once just a device for canned drinks or snacks, a vending machine these days can store and sell almost anything.