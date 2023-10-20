Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 20, 2023

Updated
Published
38 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Over $1.1m spent by PE2023 candidates on campaigns, bulk of it went to advertising

Candidates were allowed to have election expenses of up to $812,822.10 each.

READ MORE HERE

Company, director admit to offences over expiry dates of 5,880kg of food in biggest case probed by SFA

Far Ocean sells fish, meat products to hotels, supermarkets and airlines, among others.

READ MORE HERE

DBS PayLah! resumes service after disruption on Friday morning

In an update at 12.51pm, DBS said PayLah! services had returned to normal since 11.40am.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Asean ministers jointly call for end to violence in Israel-Hamas war, urge safe humanitarian passage

They also urged parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law.

READ MORE HERE

$4k fine for doctor who drove car after drinking beer, tried to swop seats when he saw roadblock

Nah Kwang Meng consumed alcohol before he drove a car on July 14, 2022.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore can be philanthropic hub for South-east Asia, says social investor network

The country can play a key role in mobilising philanthropic funds for early-stage projects, AVPN noted.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-based Berge Bulk launches ‘most powerful sailing cargo ship’ to speed up decarbonisation

The bulk carrier is retrofitted with four mega steel sails that can harness wind power to cut fuel costs and reduce carbon emissions.

READ MORE HERE

Designers devise hacks to improve migrant workers’ conditions

Ideas range from comfortable seating in lorries to on-site tentage for privacy and reprieve from the elements.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s Zeng Jian wins first World Table Tennis title in Qatar

She also collected 125 ranking points that will come in handy in her bid to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

British musician Ed Sheeran to perform at the National Stadium on Feb 16

The pre-sales start from Oct 27, and the general sale kicks off on Oct 31.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top