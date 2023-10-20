Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 20, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Over $1.1m spent by PE2023 candidates on campaigns, bulk of it went to advertising
Company, director admit to offences over expiry dates of 5,880kg of food in biggest case probed by SFA
Far Ocean sells fish, meat products to hotels, supermarkets and airlines, among others.
DBS PayLah! resumes service after disruption on Friday morning
In an update at 12.51pm, DBS said PayLah! services had returned to normal since 11.40am.
Asean ministers jointly call for end to violence in Israel-Hamas war, urge safe humanitarian passage
They also urged parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law.
$4k fine for doctor who drove car after drinking beer, tried to swop seats when he saw roadblock
Singapore can be philanthropic hub for South-east Asia, says social investor network
The country can play a key role in mobilising philanthropic funds for early-stage projects, AVPN noted.
S’pore-based Berge Bulk launches ‘most powerful sailing cargo ship’ to speed up decarbonisation
The bulk carrier is retrofitted with four mega steel sails that can harness wind power to cut fuel costs and reduce carbon emissions.
Designers devise hacks to improve migrant workers’ conditions
Ideas range from comfortable seating in lorries to on-site tentage for privacy and reprieve from the elements.
Singapore’s Zeng Jian wins first World Table Tennis title in Qatar
She also collected 125 ranking points that will come in handy in her bid to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.