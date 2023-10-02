Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 2, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Around 500 beds added to healthcare system to alleviate bed crunch, more by year-end: Ong Ye Kung
In the long term, there are the major infrastructure projects such as the Eastern Integrated Health Campus, the redevelopment of Alexandra Hospital, and more.
HDB resale prices up 1.2% in Q3, lower than quarter average in 2022; more flats sold
Slower price growth indicates price resistance from buyers could have set in, say analysts.
New private home prices rebound in third quarter; fewer homes sold
More Coldplay Singapore concert tickets on sale on Tuesday
MAS working with DBS to find cause of PayNow disruption
The regulator is also following up on the bank’s handling of affected customers and transactions.
Police reports filed against Iris Koh, M Ravi for posts during PE2023 cooling-off period
It is illegal to put up paid or unpaid election advertising during the cooling-off period for the presidential election.
Crypto exchange Coinbase receives full Singapore licence, able to grow institutional business
Do I have to give my number to colleagues and answer calls after working hours?
Tired or overwhelmed due to social media? You’re more likely to share misinformation, says study
Findings from eight countries, including Singapore, show that “narcissistic” individuals are more likely to do so.