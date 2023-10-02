Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 2, 2023

Updated
Published
30 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Around 500 beds added to healthcare system to alleviate bed crunch, more by year-end: Ong Ye Kung

In the long term, there are the major infrastructure projects such as the Eastern Integrated Health Campus, the redevelopment of Alexandra Hospital, and more.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices up 1.2% in Q3, lower than quarter average in 2022; more flats sold

Slower price growth indicates price resistance from buyers could have set in, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

New private home prices rebound in third quarter; fewer homes sold

Prices rose by 0.5 per cent while the number of units sold fell by 15 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

More Coldplay Singapore concert tickets on sale on Tuesday

The extra tickets, priced from $68, will be for all six shows in January 2024.

READ MORE HERE

MAS working with DBS to find cause of PayNow disruption

The regulator is also following up on the bank’s handling of affected customers and transactions.

READ MORE HERE

Police reports filed against Iris Koh, M Ravi for posts during PE2023 cooling-off period

It is illegal to put up paid or unpaid election advertising during the cooling-off period for the presidential election.

READ MORE HERE

Crypto exchange Coinbase receives full Singapore licence, able to grow institutional business

This comes about a year after it received in-principle approval from the MAS.

READ MORE HERE

Do I have to give my number to colleagues and answer calls after working hours?

Would team messaging apps work instead?

READ MORE HERE

Tired or overwhelmed due to social media? You’re more likely to share misinformation, says study

Findings from eight countries, including Singapore, show that “narcissistic” individuals are more likely to do so.

READ MORE HERE

Bali surf camp for beginners: Learn the basics, take to the waves for adrenaline rush

The writer steps out of her comfort zone to pick up surfing while on vacation.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top