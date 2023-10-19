Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 19, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Tanglin Halt to have 5,500 HDB flats, integrated development with hawker centre and polyclinic
New flats forming part of the integrated development will be launched for sale in 2024.
More help for low-income so that no family ‘gets trapped in a permanent underclass’: DPM Wong
Community Link officers will be trained as family coaches to help low-income households with kids stay employed and save for a home.
$1.4 trillion lost to scams globally; S’pore victims lost the most on average: Study
Singapore is an attractive target for scammers because of its affluence, said Global Anti Scam Alliance managing director Jorij Abraham.
Highest number of workplace injuries in manufacturing sector; MOM to step up checks
The F&B sub-sector accounted for 26 fatal and major workplace injuries in the second half of 2022.
Election expenses of PE2023 candidates open for inspection online for the first time, from Oct 20
Egypt agrees to reopen border; Biden vows aid for Gaza and Israel as protests rock region
The US would provide US$100 million in new funding for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank.
Stiff hug, pat on back: Post-Biden visit, Israel’s long-term war strategy remains unclear
Israel’s enemies are now all paramilitary groups which can, at best, be contained, yet never defeated, notes Jonathan Eyal.
Motorists entering Genting Highlands to be charged one-time fee
No decision has been made on the amount of the toll to be charged, nor when the fee will kick in.
Gojek to charge less commission from drivers, but passengers must pay fee for going cashless
From Nov 1, it will be adding a transaction fee of between 10 and 60 cents for passengers who use cashless payment methods to pay for their rides.
Pure jean-ius: Levi’s celebrates 150 years of 501s
Originally heavy-duty work pants worn with suspenders, the 501 jeans became part of mainstream fashion over time.