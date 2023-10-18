Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 18, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Records set in three COE categories, Open category COE soars to $158,004

Premiums for smaller cars rose to $106,000 while that for larger cars climbed to $150,001.

Biden says US will support Israel against Hamas, condemns Palestinian group

He also said he was “sad and outraged” by an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday which Hamas said killed hundreds of people.

S’poreans advised not to travel to Lebanon, or to leave as soon as possible: MFA

Those who choose to remain in Lebanon should remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely, and heed the advice of the Lebanese government.

Police, NParks will reject applications to hold public events relating to Israel-Hamas war

They cited safety and security concerns amid heightened tensions over the war.

Money laundering case: Woman lived with lover, not daughter; S'pore roots overstated, says DPP

Her 15-year-old daughter lived with a maid in Beach Road.

PR and foreign students in govt-funded schools to pay higher fees

School fees for Singaporeans remain unchanged.

$5,000 subsidy for some NTU master’s degrees, extra 10% off for alumni

Those eligible for financial aid may receive up to $10,000 in subsidy.

China’s Xi warns against decoupling, lauds Belt and Road at forum

He criticised Western efforts to reduce dependence on the Chinese economy.

Boon Lay void deck community library to close due to complaints, messiness and lack of community effort: Founder

The founder intends to remove all the books and shelves by the end of October.

Three Singapore bars on World’s 50 Best Bars list, including Jigger & Pony in 14th spot

Meanwhile, Tanjong Pagar Road drinking joint Night Hawk won the inaugural Bareksten Best Bar Design Award at this year’s ceremony.

