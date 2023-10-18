Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 18, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Records set in three COE categories, Open category COE soars to $158,004
Premiums for smaller cars rose to $106,000 while that for larger cars climbed to $150,001.
Biden says US will support Israel against Hamas, condemns Palestinian group
He also said he was “sad and outraged” by an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday which Hamas said killed hundreds of people.
S’poreans advised not to travel to Lebanon, or to leave as soon as possible: MFA
Those who choose to remain in Lebanon should remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely, and heed the advice of the Lebanese government.
Police, NParks will reject applications to hold public events relating to Israel-Hamas war
Money laundering case: Woman lived with lover, not daughter; S'pore roots overstated, says DPP
PR and foreign students in govt-funded schools to pay higher fees
$5,000 subsidy for some NTU master’s degrees, extra 10% off for alumni
China’s Xi warns against decoupling, lauds Belt and Road at forum
Boon Lay void deck community library to close due to complaints, messiness and lack of community effort: Founder
Three Singapore bars on World’s 50 Best Bars list, including Jigger & Pony in 14th spot
Meanwhile, Tanjong Pagar Road drinking joint Night Hawk won the inaugural Bareksten Best Bar Design Award at this year’s ceremony.