Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 17, 2023

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis
Biden’s Israel visit is fraught with danger. So why is he making the trip?
His trip serves two very specific strategic purposes: to lean on the Israelis to be careful in their Gaza intervention and to deter Iran, says Jonathan Eyal.
S'pore signing agreements with Google, Microsoft to strengthen cyber defence
The memoranda of understanding will facilitate cyberthreat intelligence sharing and joint operations to combat cybercrime and malicious cyber activity.
Hackers trying to corrupt AI, raising level of ransomware threat: S’pore cyber-security director
Cyber-security vendors reported a 13 per cent increase in ransomware incidents worldwide in 2022.
S’pore export slowdown eases to 13.2% in September, experts say there are signs of recovery
This is the smallest contraction since late 2022, with signs of recovery, said one observer.
PM Lee on official visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE
Over $1m lost in 15 days: S’porean retiree loses life savings in fake Facebook friend request scam
The victim made 22 different transactions, with each one amounting to at least $20,000.
Some 370,000 discounted SIA, Scoot tickets to go on sale in November
The discounts are applicable to SIA flights between January and September 2024. Scoot will offer discounted rates for travel between November 2023 and October 2024.
Former chief priest who pawned temple jewellery for $2.3m fails in appeal for lighter jail term
She does yoga and spin while on insulin: How people with diabetes exercise
Exercise helps people with diabetes manage the condition, but they need to take some precautions.